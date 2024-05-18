Cannes Film Festival 2024: Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, And More Grace Kinds Of Kindness Red Carpet

A detailed look at who wore what at the Kinds of Kindness premiere, featuring Emma Stone and more, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The film releases worldwide this June 21.

By Seema Sinha
Published on May 18, 2024  |  01:15 PM IST |  4.4K
YouTube
Emma Stone in Kinds of Kindness (Searchlight Pictures / YouTube)

The Kinds of Kindness ensemble, including Emma Stone, Hunter Schafer, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, and others, brought sheer fashion brilliance to the premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos' film at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

Below is a list of who wore what at the illustrious event! 

A Closer Look at the Fashion Choices of Stars at the Kinds of Kindness Cannes Premiere


Stone, on Friday, May 17, walked the Cannes red carpet in a tiered, glittery burgundy Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline that paid homage to Lauren Hutton’s ‘70s glamour, per Vogue. The two-time Oscar-winning actress paired the ensemble with an Art Deco bracelet with huge pink and orange stones.

Meanwhile, Schafer opted for a light blue strapless, drop-waisted dress from Armani Privé, complemented by coordinating heels and sapphire jewelry. It reminded us a bit of Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired attire from the 2019 Met Gala.

Qualley, for her part, remained loyal to Chanel in a drop-waisted baby pink attire from the French House’s spring 2024 couture collection.

Also turning heads at the star-studded red carpet was Kirsten Dunst, who wore a flowing, black bias-cut dress with sheer panel trims, paired with a black bow in her hair. The actress was at the Kinds of Kindness Cannes premiere to support her husband, Jesse Plemons, who appears in the film.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos opted for a blue suit with a printed ascot for the evening, while stars Joe Alwyn, Willem Dafoe, and Mamodou Athie played safe with black suits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria at the Kinds of Kindness premiere 

Eva Longoria and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Kinds of Kindness premiere (Getty Images)

Walking the red carpet in striking shades of blue and silver, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former Miss World, and iconic Bollywood diva, radiated both drama and elegance. Later, she reunited with her friend Eva Longoria, sharing a heartfelt embrace captured by photographers.

Kinds of Kindness, an anthology of stories about sex cults and cannibalism, among other things, starring Emma Stone and more, received a 4.5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

FAQ

What is Kinds of Kindness?
Kinds of Kindness is a film featured at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It's an anthology of stories covering various themes, including sex cults and cannibalism.
When is the global release date for Kinds of Kindness?
The film is set to release worldwide on June 21, following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
What was the overall reception of the film at the Cannes Film Festival?
The film received a 4.5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, indicating a positive reception from the audience and critics alike.
