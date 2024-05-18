Cannes Film Festival 2024: Emma Stone Starrer Kinds Of Kindness Receives Over 4 Minutes Of Standing Ovation
Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos received 4.5 mintues of standing ovation at Cannes. But he walked out with the cast of his film before the applause ended.
Emma Stone-starrer Kinds of Kindness, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, left the Cannes Film Festival in awe after including a series of stories on sex cults, cannibalism, and debauchery. The follow-up to Poor Things, this film received a standing ovation that lasted for more than four minutes and 30 seconds. Lanthimos and several cast members left the venue while the applause was still going on.
On the red carpet, Lanthimos, accompanied by Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Alwyn Chau, Mamoudou Athie, Qualley, and others, were joined by Demi Moore, Mike Faist, Eva Green, and Chloe Fineman, among others.
Cannes Film Festival 2024: Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness shook the audience
Kinds of Kindness is composed of three different stories, with actors playing multiple roles. Parts of the film were quite bloody and unsettling, as seen during its premiere at Cannes. There was no speech from Lanthimos about his movie after the screening. Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Mamoudou Athie, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Emma Stone, and Joe Alwyn form the cast of the film.
Some examples of scenes that make up this film’s avant-garde style are Chau’s performance as a cultist who is involved in a creepy initiation ceremony, a husband thinking that his wife is an alien, various forms of sexual activity taking place in the same room at once, Stone's breakdance, dangerous driving scene, cannibalistic culinary highlights not for the squeamish, and graphic violence throughout it all. However, despite its shocking content, this absurdist comedy was well-received by viewers.
When will Emma Stone's Kinds Of Kindness be released?
Lanthimos’ recent works, The Favourite, and Poor Things, were first screened in Venice, where he has been seen before through movies such as The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
On June 21, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing Kinds Of Kindness, which is among Cannes’ highlights alongside George Miller’s Furiosa and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.