Cannes Film Festival 2024: Furiosa Starring Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installment in filmmaker George Miller’s celebrated apocalyptic franchise, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 15, and was greeted with an eight-minute standing ovation in the Grand Lumiere Theater. Needless to say, Miller and his cast members, including Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, looked rightly pleased with it.

While Taylor-Joy celebrated the dignified reception to her upcoming film by blowing kisses into the cameras as the clapping continued, from what we can gather from the visuals from the event shared online, Hemsworth, for his part, looked teary-eyed.

“We worked very hard on this film, and it'll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” Miller said while addressing the crowd. “Thank you for having us.”

Here's what's in store for viewers considering watching Furiosa

Set in a world before the events of Fury Road, Furiosa stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, taking over the baton from Charlize Theron.

The film, made on a budget of $168 million, will be released in the U.S. on May 24 and will track the titular character's abduction from her childhood home in the Green Place of Many Mothers to her falling into the clutches of a Biker Horde led by Warlord of Dementus (Hemsworth's character).

Anticipation for Furiosa, a prequel to the 2015 Fury Road, has been mounting, given the fact the feature received great critical and commercial acclaim with its 97 percent favorable critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and $379 million in worldwide ticket sales. Additionally, the flick also became an unlikely Oscars bigwig, scoring 10 nominations and taking home six golden statuettes.

The making of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The movie was decades in the making for Miller, who wrote the script as a development process for Fury Road to help understand Furiosa's character better. The famed director shares screenplay credit with Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris on the project.

A section of media reports also suggests that Theron, who played the titular character in Fury Road, had an interest in returning to the role, but Miller opted out of it. His argument: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga takes place more than 15 years before the Theron starrer film, and he did not want to utilize de-aging technology for his feature.

Back to Cannes festivities, on Wednesday, the Furiosa party was held in an outdoor activation off the beach, sponsored by Campari, the quintessential Italian liquor house. And though we were not invited to the gathering with limited attendees, including Cannes jury president Greta Gerwig, Cannes president Iris Knobloch, and more, a little birdie told us that the guests were served fancy plates of artichokes and white fish on crackers.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be out in theaters on May 24, with a mission to beat its $168 million production cost, and judging from its positive start at Cannes, the movie is off and running already.

