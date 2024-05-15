Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig's Emotional Opening Speech; Says She's 'Floored' To Be At Event As Jury President Of Feature Films

Greta Gerwig leaves the hall emotional while delivering the opening speech at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The Barbie director took the jury’s seat at the event this year alongside Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone. Before taking the Cannes stage, Gerwig and Meryl Streep took the red carpet to get clicked at the Jury Photocall. The actress and the director chose summer colors for their outfits and charmed the audience.

During her opening speech, Gerwig called the Cannes institution holy and claimed nothing would make her happier than sitting in a dark room waiting for the movie to start.

Greta Gerwig’s emotional speech at Cannes Film Festival

The jury president took to the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to Cannes and the film institution that it has been called over the years. Gerwig, from the stage, addressed the audience by saying, “I love cinema and this is holy to me, Art is sacred and films are sacred and I cannot believe I am getting the opportunity to spend the next ten days in this house of worship.”

The No Strings Attached actress further added, "I love nothing more than sitting in the dark and feeling a movie begin that's going to take me somewhere that I did not know and couldn't have predicted that that was the place I wanted to go. And then to get to discuss it, and think about it, and wrestle with it." Gerwig claimed that she was "floored" to be at the film festival and couldn't wait for the coming days.

The French actress Camille Cottin showered praise on Gerwig by calling her the “gift of the festival." Cottin said, “Dear Greta, you’re a gift for the festival, so the festival has a gift for you,” and showed the Little Women director a live orchestrated retrospective of all her films.

#Cannes2024 jury president Greta Gerwig takes the stage at opening night. “I am floored right now.” pic.twitter.com/fOSciJ8cLy — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2024

Greta Gerwig’s comments on potential Cannes strikes and #MeToo movement

Greta Gerwig talked about the potential Cannes strike by the workers at the event. The actor-director shared that she would want the workers to come up with a deal that could be agreed upon by the festival too.

“I hope that the festival workers can form an agreement that is good for them and supports them and the festival.” She further added, “It’s very important people have protections and a living wage.”

The filmmaker also responded to the questions about the #MeToo movement, which had been taking a toll on the ceremony since before the commencement of Cannes. Gerwig said, “People in the community of movies telling their stories and changing things for the better is only good.”

She continued, “I’ve seen substantial changes in the American film community. I think it’s important to expand the conversation.”

Meanwhile, the director had a moment with the Little Women actress Meryl Streep, who was honored at the opening night of Cannes with the Palme d’Or award.

