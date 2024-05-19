Cannes Film Festival 2024: Here's How Emma Stone Reacted To Being Called 'Emily' During Kinds Of Kindness Press Con

Emma Stone won't stop achieving milestones in her career any time soon. The actress makes sure that she elevates her performances whenever she graces the screen with her powerful presence. Stone attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival, for her film titled Kinds Of Kindness which premiered during the festival. Read ahead to know the La La Land actress' reaction to being addressed by her real name during the film’s press conference.

Emma Stone reacts to being called ‘Emily'

As per US Weekly, during the press conference, a journalist from Kazakstan’s 98 Magazine addressed the actress by her real name ‘Emily’ before asking a question.

The director of The Kinds Of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos attempted to correct the reporter, revealing her real name is ‘Emma’.

Stone who beamed on being called ‘Emily’ quickly made sure to let Lanthimos know that the reporter correctly called out her name. The Bird Man actress, with a laugh, said, “My name is Emily, thank you,” adding “Very nice”.

During her recent interview by The Hollywood Reporter with Nathan Fielder, Stone expressed that she would not mind if fans addressed her by her real name.

The actress shared the story behind her name change. She apparently changed her name to Emma as Emily Stone was already taken by another SAG actress whose legal name is Emily Jean Stone.

More On Kinds Of Kindness

This Highly anticipated film features a talented ensemble cast including Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, and Margaret Qualley. The film was under Cannes’ In Competition category.

This is yet another venture of Yorgos Lanthimos after the hits like Poor Things and The Favourite. This is also another project with Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn.

The film’s official synopsis goes, “KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

This comedy-drama film is set to hit theatres on June 21, 2024.

