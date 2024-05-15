Cannes Film Festival 2024: How This Year's Event Is Turning Into A Dramatic Headliner?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of sexual assault.

The Cannes Film Festival is no stranger to controversies, but this year’s edition finds itself amidst a mire of political challenges. Taking place at Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France, the 77th edition of this globally noted film festival faces upheaval due to an ongoing war, labor unrest, and the rising #MeToo movement in France. The Israel- Palestine conflict will heavily impact the 77th edition of the festival since France hosts a large number of Jews and Arabs. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict also adds to the tense backdrop.

Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig premiered at the festival

The filmmaker had to flee Iran and go to an undisclosed location in Europe to avoid a prison sentence because of his newest film.

Labor unrest and prospective strikes

As per Variety, a collective representing the festival workers has called for a strike due to upcoming French labor laws that impact their unemployment indemnities. "Labour unrest is also on the horizon," the outlet reported. The festival staff attended a pre-opening party, where everyone cheered for the group leaders. Stickers and badges were distributed to bring attention to the cause as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

#MeToo movement in France:

The #MeToo movement has been brewing in the country which has been largely apprehensive of it. A secret list of alleged abusers in the industry, as per The Guardian, has been in circulation. This “explosive" list has caused the Cannes organization to set up a crisis management team in case the names come up during the festival.

Advertisement

French actor Judith Godrèche might receive the most attention during the event. Earlier this year, Godrèche accused two directors Benoît Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting and raping her when she was a teenager. Both charges sent a wave of furor in the industry, while the directors involved have disputed this allegation.

Godrèche did direct a short film titled Moi Aussi (transl. Me Too), which all happened during a meeting with several sexual assault survivors who had emailed her their accounts of the story. Set to premiere at the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes, this would become the most recent uproar in the film industry regarding this movement.

The festival has often been criticized for not encouraging enough female directors to take part, but Godrèche receives backing from the organization even with the disclosures at the forefront.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep's Palme d'Or, Greta Gerwig's Jury, And Everything To Expect From Day 1