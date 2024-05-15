Cannes Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off With Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig, And Jury Photocall; See CLIPS Here

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 has been flagged off in the city of France on Tuesday, May 15. As the gates opened for the week-long ceremony, Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig were among the celebrities who kicked off the celebration of films. While the Barbie director will be part of the jury, Streep will be honored with the prestigious Palme d’Or. Before the commencement of the ceremony, The Devil Wears Prada star Greta Gerwig got clicked during the jury photocall.

Meryl Streep dazzled in a white pantsuit as she waved at the audience. The actress paired her outfit with dainty earrings, a blue bow, and her hair tied up in a bun. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig showed up in a striped dress and her bob hairdo.

Movie line-up at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Additionally, movies by filmmakers such as Paolo Sorrentino, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold, and Kevin Costner will also feature at the ceremony.

The audience looks forward to the red carpet appearances just as much as the movie premieres, which continue to be the event's highlights. This year, celebrities from the Hollywood industry include Emma Stone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Nicolas Cage, and Barry Keoghan, who will be walking the red carpet at the ceremony.

Behind-the-scenes drama at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Before the Cannes Festival could reach the audiences' screens, the drama ahead of the Film Festival had taken the spotlight. The French actor, Judith Godrèche, had accused two filmmakers of raping and abusing her when she was a teenager. The French Film Industry’s #MeToo moment had the viewers walking about the ceremony. Meanwhile, the actress’ movie, Moi Aussi, will premiere at the event on Wednesday.

The workers at the ceremony have also got the management team in a tiff after threatening to go ahead with a strike. The staff members are not ready to work at the event due to the short-term contracts, which prevent them from receiving unemployment benefits in the future.

In another incident that took place a day before the ceremony was initiated, the Iranian director, Mohammed Rusoulof, revealed that he fled his country after he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

