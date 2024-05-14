Cannes Film Festival 2024: Know All About The Jury Members of This Year's Event; See Full List Here
Cannes Film Festival releases list of this year's jury members! As always the panel is diverse with filmmakers, directors and actors from around the world and some familiar faces!
The Cannes Board of Directors annually appoints a diverse jury panel days before the big event. This year’s panel has familiar names like Killers of The Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone, and Barbie director Greta Gerwig will be the President of the Panel. Check out the full list.
Jury du Festival de Cannes
This jury is responsible for bestowing awards to films in the Competition section. While Gerwig serves as the panel’s president, the Jury Members include the following creative forces:
Ebru Ceylan, a Writer and Photographer from Turkey; Lily Gladstone, an Actor representing the USA; Eva Green, an Actor from France; Nadine Labaki, a Director and Writer from Lebanon; J.A. Bayona, a Director, Writer, and Producer from Spain; Pierfrancesco Favino, an Actor from Italy; Kore-eda Hirokazu, a Director from Japan; and Omar Sy, another Actor from France.
Un Certain Regard Jury
The Jury panel of the event is responsible for bestowing awards to the films in the Un Certain Regard category, which translates to ‘a certain glance’ and can be understood as ‘from another point of view.’
President: Xavier Dolan (Director, Canada)
Jury Members:
Maïmouna Doucouré (Director, Writer, France)
Asmae ElMoudir (Director, Writer, Morocco)
Vicky Krieps (Actor, Luxembourg)
Todd McCarthy (Director, Writer, USA)
Caméra d'Or Jury
This panel translates to Golden Camera, which is meant to honor the best feature film by a first-time director in the official selection, International Critics' Week, and Directors' Fortnight sections. French actress Emmanuelle Béart and Belgian-Congolese director/songwriter Baloji are co-presidents of this Jury panel, and the members have not been disclosed yet.