Cannes Film Festival 2024: Know All About The Jury Members of This Year's Event; See Full List Here

Cannes 2024 Jury members revealed!

The Cannes Board of Directors annually appoints a diverse jury panel days before the big event. This year’s panel has familiar names like Killers of The Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone, and Barbie director Greta Gerwig will be the President of the Panel. Check out the full list.

Jury du Festival de Cannes

This jury is responsible for bestowing awards to films in the Competition section. While Gerwig serves as the panel’s president, the Jury Members include the following creative forces:

Ebru Ceylan, a Writer and Photographer from Turkey; Lily Gladstone, an Actor representing the USA; Eva Green, an Actor from France; Nadine Labaki, a Director and Writer from Lebanon; J.A. Bayona, a Director, Writer, and Producer from Spain; Pierfrancesco Favino, an Actor from Italy; Kore-eda Hirokazu, a Director from Japan; and Omar Sy, another Actor from France.

Un Certain Regard Jury

The Jury panel of the event is responsible for bestowing awards to the films in the Un Certain Regard category, which translates to ‘a certain glance’ and can be understood as ‘from another point of view.’

President: Xavier Dolan (Director, Canada) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jury Members:

Maïmouna Doucouré (Director, Writer, France)

Asmae ElMoudir (Director, Writer, Morocco)

Vicky Krieps (Actor, Luxembourg)

Todd McCarthy (Director, Writer, USA)

Caméra d'Or Jury

This panel translates to Golden Camera, which is meant to honor the best feature film by a first-time director in the official selection, International Critics' Week, and Directors' Fortnight sections. French actress Emmanuelle Béart and Belgian-Congolese director/songwriter Baloji are co-presidents of this Jury panel, and the members have not been disclosed yet.