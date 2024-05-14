Cannes Film Festival 2024: Megalopolis To The Apprentice; 10 Palme d’Or Contenders To Watch Out For

The 77th annual Palme d'Or Cannes Film Festival, a grand celebration of cinema and the art of filmmaking, will start on May 14 and conclude on May 25, 2024, at Lumière Grand Theater.

According to reports, legendary American actress Meryl Streep will serve as the guest of honor at the opening ceremony, with Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig to serve as jury president. In April of this year, the official Instagram page of Festival De Cannes released the list of highly accomplished talents who will be the jury members at this year's Cannes Film Festival. To know the names of the jury members, check out the post below.

As the festival will soon kick start and grace our screens, let's look at the ten contenders: From The Apprentice to Emilia Perez and more that have made it to the list and are competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Advertisement

Emilia Perez

Directed and written by Jacquez Audiard, Emilia Perez is a highly anticipated upcoming musical crime comedy starring multiple award-winning Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón in the title role. In addition, the film also stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, Adriana Paz, James Gerard, and more.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Leonardo DiCaprio To Natalie Portman; 10 Hollywood A-Listers Who Graced The Event Last Year

Megalopolis

Megalopolis is an upcoming American epic sci-fi drama movie directed, written, and produced by Francis Ford Coppola, whose filmmaking career is legendary, and his directing skills are unmatched. The film boasts a stellar cast ensemble featuring Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and more.

The Substance

Written, directed, and produced by French film director-screenwriter Coralie Fargeat, The Substance is a forthcoming body horror movie. It stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer, and Joseph Balderrama in key roles.

Bird

Starring German actor Franz Rogowski in a leading role, Bird is an upcoming drama movie directed by Academy Award winner filmmaker Andrea Arnold. The film also stars Barry Keoghan, Nykiya Adams, Jason Buda, Jasmine Jobson, Joanne Matthews, and James Nelson-Joyce.

Kinds Of Kindness

Directed by the likes of Greek filmmaker Kinds of Kindness is an upcoming anthology film. The movie stars Emma Stone in the leading role. Apart from Stone, the project also features Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

The Apprentice

The Apprentice is an upcoming biographical drama film written by American author Gabriel Sherman and directed by filmmaking genius Ali Abbasi. This forthcoming project boasts a talented all-star cast featuring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

The Shrouds

Directed by David Cronenberg, The Shrouds is an upcoming horror movie. The project will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival's main competition on May 20, 2024. The movie stars A-list performers, including Guy Pearce, Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Sandrine Holt, Elizabeth Saunders, and more.

Parthenope

Making its name among the highly competitive 2024 Palme d'Or Cannes Film Festival contenders, Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino's directorial Parthenope is a forthcoming Italian-French film. The movie stars Celeste Dalla Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, Gary Oldman, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Peppe Lanzetta, Isabella Ferrari, and more.

Advertisement

Wild Diamond

The 2024 upcoming coming-of-age drama movie Wild Diamond is directed and written by Agathe Riedinger, the project mark as her feature directorial debut. In addition, the movie stars Malou Khebizi, Ashley Romano, Idir Azougli, Andréa Bescond, and more.

The Girl With the Needle

Marked as the second cinematic collaboration between legendary screenwriter-director Paul Schrader and actor Richard Gere, oh Canada is an upcoming American drama. Based on the 2021 novel Foregone by Russell Banks, the movie stars Gere, Jacob Elordi, Victoria Hill, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli, Kristine Froseth, and more. Before this movie, legendary actor Gere appeared in Schrader's 1980 crime drama American Gigolo.