Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep Gets Massive Standing Ovation; Receives Honorary Palme d'Or From Juliette Binoche

Cannes was thrilled to bestow the Palme d’Or on the Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep!

Streep's performances have left audiences in awe, each one a testament to her versatility and skill. From her chilling portrayal of Miranda Priestly to her heart-wrenching performance in Sophie's Choice, she has captivated us all with her talent.

Cannes 2024 recognizes Streep’s commendable filmography with the festival’s highest honor and invites her to the stage amidst a roar of applause!

Meryl Streep bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes 2024

The Devil Wears Prada actress was greeted with a 2-minute standing ovation when she entered the stage. After playfully dancing to the applause, she thanked Cannes for the warm welcome 35 years later.

A video montage showcasing all of her works over the year sent Streep into nostalgia. It was “like looking out the window of a bullet train, watching my youth fly into my middle age right onto where I am standing on this stage tonight. So many faces and so many places that I remember,” she said in her speech.

The Mama Mia actress eloquently described her journey in the industry, which she anticipated would be over when she was a mother of three and 40. She recalled that it was an “unrealistic expectation” at the time to think of surviving the industry after her prime years. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“The only reason that I’m here tonight and that it continued is because of the very gifted artists with whom I’ve worked,” she said. “Including Madame La President,” she said and pointed at this year’s president, Greta Gerwig, whom she worked with on Little Women.

“So grateful that you haven’t gotten sick of my face and you haven’t gotten off the train,” Streep concluded before adding a quip about her “long” speech.

Juliette Binoche tears up presenting the honor to Streep

The French actress praised Streep for her immersive performances and titled her “an international treasure.” Binoche shared that she never saw anyone but the character whenever she watched the Oscar-winning actress on-screen.

Advertisement

“Where does it come from? Were you born like this? I don’t know, but there’s a believer in you; a believer that allows me to believe,” she asked Streep jokingly. Binoche goes on to appreciate the actress for changing the way people look at women in cinema and for helping them see themselves differently.