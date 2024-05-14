Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep's Palme d'Or, Greta Gerwig's Jury, And Everything To Expect From Day 1

The Cannes Film Festival, known for its prestige, is finally here. The event hosts directors, actors, filmmakers, producers, and all the talents from the global entertainment industry who attend and grace the red carpet in their finest fashion ensembles.

As the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicks off with excitement and anticipation on May 14, 2024, all eyes are on the wide range of film projects competing for the prestigious award this year. From film screening line-up to jury members and more, here’s all you need to know about the Day 1 highlights of the Cannes.

Meryl Streep to receive an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024?

Legendary actress Meryl Streep has worked in several remarkable movies portraying iconic characters. She has been ruling the silver screen with her unmatched acting skills and charisma for decades. In honor of celebrating her incredible contribution to cinema, Streep will receive an honorary Palme d’Or and will serve as the guest of honor at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2024, set to take place on May 14.

The list of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 main competition jury

The official Instagram page of Festival De Cannes previously unveiled the much-awaited list of jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The list included the names of members with Greta Gerwig to serve as the president of the main competition jury for the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Here is the list of members who will join her and help pick the winner of this year’s Palme d’Or, the festival’s main prize.

American director and actress- Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig has not only made her mark on the silver screen with her acting talents, but her incredible directing and storytelling skills have earned her several awards over the years, making her one of the bankable stars in the industry.

Turkish actress and director- Ebru Ceylan

Ebru Ceylan is one of the highly influential Turkish actresses and directors, married to Turkish director-screenwriter Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Her incredible body of work has earned her multiple awards over the years.

American actress - Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone has successfully established her top position in the entertainment industry by showcasing her unique cinematic talents. Gladstone has starred in fascinating movies like Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), Certain Women (2016), First Cow (2019) and more.

French actress- Eva Green

Eva Gaëlle Green, best known as Eva Green, is an actress par excellence whose remarkable work in several movies has helped her gain critical and commercial acclaim over the years. Green has worked with many top-level directors on their big-budget projects. From playing the role of Bond girl in the 2006 spy film Casino Royale to ruling the screen with her charming personality, Green has never disappointed her fans with her acting talent.

Lebanese and Canadian director-actress Nadine Labaki

Nadine Labaki is one of the jury members of this year's Cannes Film Festival main competition. Labaki is one of the famously recognized figures in the entertainment industry, thanks to her unique style of cinematography and acting talents.

Spanish Director, Script Writer, Producer -Juan Antonio Bayona

Juan Antonio Bayona, best known as A. Bayona, is a multi-talented personality whose several film projects have earned top accolades. In his thriving career, Bayona has directed movies like Society of the Snow, The Orphanage (2007), The Impossible (2012), A Monster Calls (2016), and more.

Italian actor, and producer- Pierfrancesco Favino

Pierfrancesco Favino is one of the most successful actors who has starred in films like The Last Kiss (2001), El Alamein: The Line of Fire (2002), The Keys to the House (2004), Romanzo Criminale (2005), and more.

French actor- Omar Sy

Omar Sy is one of the preeminent French stars who has worked in movies like X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Inferno (2016), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), and more.

Japanese director, producer, and screenwriter- Hirokazu Kore-eda

Hirokazu Kore-eda has directed dozens of influential movies, including Still Walking (2008), Nobody Knows (2004), After the Storm( 2016), and more.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 opening night film screenings

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 promises an exciting array of film screenings, starting with the premiere of the French comedy film The Second Act, directed by Quentin Dupieux. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphaël Quenard.

In addition, several highly anticipated films, including George Miller’s directorial Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming epic sci-fi drama Megalopolis, will have their screening at the festival in the coming days as the event will start from May 14 and will conclude on May 25.