Cannes Film Festival 2024: Oh, Canada Makes Waves As Emotional Paul Schrader Accepts 4-Minute Standing Ovation

American director Paul Schrader seemingly becomes emotional as his new directorial drama film Oh, Canada earned him a roar of applause at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival 2024. Schrader's project had its world premiere at the film fest on 17 May and received a 4-minute standing ovation, leaving the movie director touched.

In addition, the 77-year-old filmmaker also addressed film cast member Jacob Elordi, who was noticeably absent from the premiere during his thank you speech, as Richard Gere and Uma Thurman joined him. As per several reports, Elordi is filming Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's upcoming project Frankenstein, in which he will be portraying the role of Frankenstein's monster.

Directing genius Paul Schrader looked visibly emotional as his latest drama film, Oh Canada, received a positive response from the audience, earning him a 4-minute long standing ovation at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Schrader's new film project, based on the 2021 novel Foregone by acclaimed American writer Russell Banks, stars acting genius Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Jacob Elordi, Michael Imperioli, Kristine Froseth, and more.

On 17 May, his recent film Oh, Canada had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, attended by its cast members and director. However, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who has played the younger version of Gere's character Leonard Fife in the film, was noticeably absent at the premiere, as he is reportedly filming for his upcoming movie Frankenstein.

As the film earned the movie director a standing ovation at the film fest, he delivered a brief thank you speech, saying, “I’m very happy with Richard, Uma, Jake — not here with us –and it all worked out. I'm very happy to be back here on the Croisette.”

According to Variety, the award-winning director previously appeared on the Croisette for Martin Scorsese's 1976 neo-noir psychological thriller Taxi Driver, for which he wrote the script. The movie won the festival's highest honor, the Palme d’Or. In addition, his 1985 film Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters also premiered in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival previously and ended up winning a special award for Best Artistic Contribution from the event's jury.

Sur les Marches de Cannes ✨ On the Cannes Steps

OH, CANADA – PAUL SCHRADER



🔎 Uma Thurman, Richard Gere, Paul Schrader, Alejandra Silva, Homer James Jigme Gere#Cannes2024 #Competition #SélectionOfficielle #OfficialSelection pic.twitter.com/u0HTFkg038 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2024

Oh, Canada marks Paul Schrader and Richard Gere's second film collaboration

Paul Schrader is one of the most revered filmmakers in showbiz. The 77-year-old director has often stunned audiences with his outstanding cinematic creations in his decades-long career in the film industry.

Schrader recently attended the world premiere of his latest drama, Oh Canada, which stars acting legend Richard Gere in the leading role of Leonard Fife. This movie marks the second film collaboration between the director and Gere, as before this project, they worked together on his 1980 neo-noir crime drama movie American Gigolo.

