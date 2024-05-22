Cannes Film Festival 2024: Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope Starring Celeste Dalla Porta Gets Over 9 Minutes Standing Ovation

Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope, featuring Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, and Stefania Sandrelli, premiered to a 9.5-minute standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21. The filmmaker could not keep himself from embracing the stars of his latest film in response. Dalla Porta, who plays the titular character in the movie, also looked visibly moved by the film’s reception and Sorrentino’s address to the crowd, on Tuesday night.

“For me, this movie is a celebration of the journey of my life,” the filmmaker said, adding, “I want to thank Thierry Fremaux [Cannes Festival Head] for the beginning of my journey in cinema 20 years ago.”

Paolo Sorrentino at Cannes — An enduring legacy

Parthenope is Sorrentino’s seventh film to play at Cannes, following 2004’s Consequences of Love, 2006’s The Family Friend, 2008’s IL Divo (winner of the Jury Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize), 2011’s This Must Be the Place (which also won the Ecumenical Jury Prize), 2013’s The Great Beauty and 2015’s Youth.

Back to Parthenope: Sorrentino’s first ‘Feminine Epic’

The movie follows Parthenope (played by Celeste Della Porta), a woman born in the sea of Naples in 1950 who searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city. Sorrentino, who, in an interview with Variety, called the film his first “feminine epic,” shot the Italian-French co-production between Naples and Capri.

“I find the journey that women make much more heroic today than the epic and heroic journey of man was in the past,” the filmmaker added in his conversation with the aforementioned publication. “That is, the great journey toward freedom that women have set in motion today but which comes from way back. It's an epic journey.”

Besides Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, and Stefania Sandrelli, as mentioned above, the Parthenope cast also includes Dario Aita, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Biagio Izzo, Marlon Joubert, Nello Mascia, Peppe Lanzetta, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Daniele Rienzo, and Alfonso Santagata.