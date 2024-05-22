Cannes Film Festival 2024: Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope Starring Celeste Dalla Porta Gets Over 9 Minutes Standing Ovation

The movie, featuring Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, and Stefania Sandrelli among others, left the Cannes audience in awe, with Sorrentino expressing gratitude for his cinematic journey.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on May 22, 2024
IMDb
Parthenope (IMDb)

Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope, featuring Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, and Stefania Sandrelli, premiered to a 9.5-minute standing ovation at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21. The filmmaker could not keep himself from embracing the stars of his latest film in response. Dalla Porta, who plays the titular character in the movie, also looked visibly moved by the film’s reception and Sorrentino’s address to the crowd, on Tuesday night.

“For me, this movie is a celebration of the journey of my life,” the filmmaker said, adding, “I want to thank Thierry Fremaux [Cannes Festival Head] for the beginning of my journey in cinema 20 years ago.”

Paolo Sorrentino at Cannes — An enduring legacy


Parthenope is Sorrentino’s seventh film to play at Cannes, following 2004’s Consequences of Love, 2006’s The Family Friend, 2008’s IL Divo (winner of the Jury Prize and the Ecumenical Jury Prize), 2011’s This Must Be the Place (which also won the Ecumenical Jury Prize), 2013’s The Great Beauty and 2015’s Youth. 

The Great Beauty went on to win the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2014. 

Back to Parthenope: Sorrentino’s first ‘Feminine Epic’ 


The movie follows Parthenope (played by Celeste Della Porta), a woman born in the sea of Naples in 1950 who searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city. Sorrentino, who, in an interview with Variety, called the film his first “feminine epic,” shot the Italian-French co-production between Naples and Capri.

“I find the journey that women make much more heroic today than the epic and heroic journey of man was in the past,” the filmmaker added in his conversation with the aforementioned publication. “That is, the great journey toward freedom that women have set in motion today but which comes from way back. It's an epic journey.”

Besides Celeste Dalla Porta, Gary Oldman, and Stefania Sandrelli, as mentioned above, the Parthenope cast also includes Dario Aita, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Biagio Izzo, Marlon Joubert, Nello Mascia, Peppe Lanzetta, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Daniele Rienzo, and Alfonso Santagata.

FAQ

What is Parthenope about?
Parthenope follows the life of the titular character, played by Celeste Della Porta, who searches for happiness in Naples during her youth, exploring themes of love and identity.
Who are the main actors in Parthenope?
The main actors in Parthenope include Gary Oldman, Celeste Della Porta, Stefania Sandrelli, and a diverse ensemble cast.
How many films has Paolo Sorrentino presented at Cannes before Parthenope?
Parthenope marks Sorrentino's seventh film at Cannes, showcasing his consistent presence and impact on the festival circuit.
