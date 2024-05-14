Cannes Film Festival 2024: Restored Cut Of Abel Gance's Silent Napolean Film To Be Screened At Cannes Classics Category

French director Abel Gance's 7-hour silent epic historical film Napoleon (1927) will be screened as the opening film in the Cannes Classics category at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, with its 16-year restored version. The movie will finally have its world premiere on May 14 at the festival.

In addition, the official website of the Festival de Cannes has recently revealed that the restoration of cinematic pioneer Abel Gance's masterpiece took sixteen years to complete. Here's what we know about this epic project.

Abel Gance's Napoleon to screen in 2024 Cannes Classics category

In their press release, the Festival de Cannes shared that director and film restoration expert Georges Mourier and his team worked closely together, making it possible to re-edit the Abel Gance-directed 7-hour-long silent epic historical film Napoleon in its original version.

They further confirmed that the movie will be screened with its 16-year mammoth restored version. The film runs across two parts, with the first part with a run time of 3 hours and 40 minutes to debut in the Cannes Classic category and as the opening film at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival 2024.

In addition, they shared how Mourier and his team worked frame-by-frame, revealing, “Various sources were used to rediscover the original storyline for this extraordinary reconstruction of the 7-hour film, divided into two eras.”

The press release continued, “Reels were found at the Cinémathèque française, the CNC, the Cinémathèque de Toulouse, and the Cinémathèque de Corse, as well as in Denmark, Serbia, Italy, Luxembourg, and New York. Georges Mourier and his team worked frame-by-frame and reviewed nearly 100 kilometers of film. Director Abel Gance’s editing notes and correspondence with his editor, found at the BNF, made it possible to re-edit the film in its original version."

Georges Mourier on Napoleon's 16-year restored version

George Mourier has previously described the process of restoration of Abel Gance's original film version of Napoleon. He explained the process to AFP per France24, "We weren't just sewing pieces together, we were lacing them." Mourier further emphasized, “Each sequence was a cinematic revolution.”

According to the outlet, Mourier also shared how the entire team behind this monumental project went to extreme lengths in restoring legendary French director Gance's original version, stating, "One thing is certain: the audience will never have any idea of how far we went with this."