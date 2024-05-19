Cannes Film Festival 2024: Selena Gomez And Zoe Saldana Left Emotional As Emilia Perez Receives Biggest Response With 9 Minutes Standing Ovation

Selena Gomez was brought to tears at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 when her new movie received the esteemed standing ovation for nine long minutes. Donning a slender black and white gown, the pop star and actress ascended the stairs of Cannes for her film Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, starring Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña as well.

Selena Gomez's emotional reaction to Cannes standing ovation

On Saturday, at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Jacques Audiard premiered his Spanish musical drama - Emilia Pérez. It received a nine-minute standing ovation eliciting tears from stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña. The applause and cheers continued for another minute following Audiard’s short speech in French.

Gomez couldn't help but cry in response to her movie Emilia Perez led by Karla Sofía Gascón, receiving a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, and Audiard doffed his hat as he walked away from them.

Stars of the film, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez embraced each other in an emotional hug. The crowd's reaction included thunderous cheers for trans actor Gascón's incredible performance as the drug lord.

the audience at cannes break into RAPTUROUS applause for selena gomez pic.twitter.com/kXzOvMHBHs — ً (@americanreqiuem) May 18, 2024

What is Emilia Perez, the thrilling crime comedy musical about?

The film is Audiard’s tenth movie and his sixth in the main competition with a cast of Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Édgar Ramírez, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

It follows a drug cartel leader who is performed by Gascón. It tells the story of her dream to undergo gender reassignment surgery in this Spanish musical drama.

On the other hand, Saldaña stars as an overqualified and unhappy lawyer, Rita, while Gomez takes up the role of the wife to the leader of the drug cartel whose secret goal is to fulfill his dream of becoming a woman.

Emilia Perez is one of the highlights at this year’s Cannes Festival where it has been nominated for Queer Palm Award given to movies having LGBTQ themes. The Cesar-winning director, Audiard has been associated with Cannes for many years where he won Palme d’Or in 2015 with Deephan.

While both Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez have previously graced the stairs at Cannes, it was an important and auspicious moment for Gascón as a rising trans actress from Madrid.

