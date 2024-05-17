Cannes Film Festival 2024: SNL Star Chloe Fineman Hits Back At 'Mean' Comments Over Her Red Carpet Look

Fashion critics on social media can learn something from Chloe Fineman.

The 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star responded to trolls who criticized her look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Thursday, May 16. She did not hesitate to take on the critic by commenting on the Instagram post.

Chloe Fineman of SNL snaps back at criticism online over her Cannes red carpet look

In response to an Instagram post by Check the Tag, which is known for sharing pictures of celebrities in their outfits, she wrote “No need to be so mean! Thank you.” The account posted a double photo of Chloe on the red carpet wearing a bright strapless dress by Celine. Some comments were really mean. Some said those pictures are just weird. "Her head looks too big for her body or something," one person wrote. Another said, “This dress is giving us nothing.” Someone slammed her saying, "Very odd proportions here."

Others were also harsh, “She’s a very beautiful woman, but this makes her look like a bobble head.” They bashed her for the outfit that is not worth a cent according to them. While some fans criticized the bad angles of the photographs posting, "I think the photographer did her very dirty here. There are pics from another angle and she looks beautiful in this dress."



However, quite a few commenters also acknowledged her beauty and efforts as someone wrote - "I like this!!! I think it’s well executed and classy. Not sure why people are being so bizarre in these comments"



Fineman’s look was made complete with Cartier jewelry along with her Celine by Hedi Slimane gown adding opulence to her appearance. On Thursday, she showed off a note written by the creator of the dress via Instagram Stories, "Dear Chloe, Welcome to Cannes! We are so happy to see you wearing CELINE in Cannes. Wishing you a lovely Cannes Film Festival. Warm wishes, the CELINE team." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Chloe Fineman attends Cannes Film Festival 2024 with her fellow Megalopolis cast members

Fineman had a good time in the esteemed film festival and took many photos with Megalopolis costars Nathalie Emmanuel and Aubrey Plaza during that event.



While Fineman may dazzle on red carpets when required; she also shines during comedic impersonations. JoJo Siwa praised Fineman's recent SNL skit where she mimicked her character. Writing on her Instagram Stories, alongside footage of Fineman dressed up in black and silver sparkle costume and face paint JoJo said "ICONIC!"



In the parody, Fineman as Siwa declared, "That's right! I'm a bad girl now! Yes, yes, it's a pretty big change." She humorously added during the Saturday Night Live (SNL) Weekend Update, "I used to be rainbow sparkles, and now I'm black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang.” Jojo Siwa, 20, was surprised and amused by the 3 minute skit onn SNL about her rebrand and heartily praised Chole Fineman for it.