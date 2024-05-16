Cannes Film Festival 2024: Stars Who Graced Red Carpet For Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Premiere

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiered at Cannes amidst a sea of celebrities!

The Film Festival kicked off its opening ceremony on Tuesday and it was followed by the world premiere of George Miller’s Mad Max sequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday, May 15.

Stars who graced the Mad Max Saga premiere red carpet

The president of this year's Cannes Film Festival Jury, Greta Gerwig, attended the red carpet along with French actress Eva Green. The film's lead actors were present at the premiere, and Hemsworth was accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Titanic star Billy Zane, artist Noami Campbell, and Faye Dunaway were also among the attendees. French stars, journalists, and media personalities were present in large numbers at the premiere. Some of them were Leïla Bekhti, Daphné Bürki, Kiddy Smile, Nicky Doll, Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Baz Luhrmann. The entire crew of French film l'équipe de moi aussi also garced the red carpet.

All about Furiosa: Mad Max Saga

Mad Max is an iconic franchise set in a dystopian future where the world is plagued with war, famine, and a crisis in resources. This leads an earnest police officer to hunt down a biker gang that's causing all the trouble.

The latest sequel will be the origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa( Taylor Joy), who stumbles upon biker gang leader and warlord Dementus (Hemsworth) and joins forces with the Mad Max team. The Mad Max saga is the perfect title for the film, as the saga continues after four decades of the original film's release. The film will be distributed in theatres on May 24, 2024.

Apart from the Mad Max Saga, the Cannes Film Festival has a huge premiere lineup, including Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone. Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Pérez will also premiere at the festival.

Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, and David Cronenberg’s The Shroud are some of the other films set to have a worldwide screening at Cannes 2024.