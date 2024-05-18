Cannes Film Festival 2024: The Surfer Starring Nicolas Cage Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation; Deets Here

Nicolas Cage appeared at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 with a rat-eating grin as his latest psychological thriller, The Surfer, received a standing ovation for 6 long minutes at its midnight screening on Friday.

The Ghost Rider seemed ecstatic about his new trippy film, directed by Lorcan Finnegan. Cage shares the screen with Julian McMahon, Miranda Tapsell, Nicholas Cassim, Alexander Bertrand, Charlotte Maggi, Rahel Romahn, Justin Rosniak, and Finn Little in this new movie.



According to Variety, Cage went around asking for the French translation of the film's catchphrase, "eat the rat," which, upon receiving it, he immediately roared back, "Mangez le rat!" to the crowd's amusement. He had the time of his life having fun at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, presenting his psychological thriller The Surfer.

Nicola Cage stays on brand, starring in the mind-bending thriller The Surfer

The official synopsis of The Surfer reads, "When a man returns to his beach side hometown in Australia, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a local group of surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood." Nicolas Cage is seen in a sun-bleached, sweaty, and desperate look in the movie as he efficiently plays the role of an Australian surfer who, staying on brand, triumphs against all irritants such as bullies and life.



Academy award winner Nicolas Cage had been honored with the prestigious Palme d’Or back in 1990 at Cannes Film Festival for the David Lynch crime rom-com Wild at Heart, where he starred opposite Laura Dern. His next appearance with a movie at the festival was in 2016 with Paul Schrader's Dog Eat Dog alongside Willem Dafoe.



Although Cage had previously partially announced his retirement from cinema after making four more movies, his next releases have already lined up: Longlegs, The Gunslingers, and certain TV shows like Spider-Man Noir in live-action series for MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video.

