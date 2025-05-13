Cannes Film Festival 2025: Halle Berry Changes Dress Last Minute Due to New Red Carpet Rules; Says It's Good to Ban Nudity

Halle Berry had to make last-minute changes to her outfit for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The actress revealed that she was going to wear a gorgeous gown by designer Gaurav Gupta that featured a long train, but couldn't do so due to the new dress code.

For those unaware, Cannes organizers banned nudity and "excessively voluminous" clothing just before the event got underway.

During the Cannes jury press conference, Berry said, "I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it's too big of a train," before adding that she will not be breaking any rules during the opening night gala.

"The nudity part is also probably a good rule," she added.

All About the New Dress Code at Cannes Film Festival

On Monday, Cannes issued a statement that outlined the new rules for celebrities and their red carpet outfits, in accordance with "the institutional framework" of the Cannes Film Festival and French law.

The statement revealed that the new rules do not aim to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet. The festival now reserves the right to deny entry to anyone "whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms."

Outfits that can potentially cause a hazard are banned, and there is a strict no-nudity policy in place, as well.

No Flats Controversy

Cannes has long been criticized for its strict dress code. Many celebrities in the past have walked the red carpet barefoot to oppose its long-standing, though unofficial, rule that women must wear heels on the carpet.

In 2018, Kristen Stewart opposed the ban on flat shoes by walking barefoot on the carpet. In 2016, Julia Roberts did the same to make a statement.

Sasha Lane and Cate Blanchett have also made appearances at the festival without shoes. In 2023, Jennifer Lawrence wore flip-flops to the red carpet at the premiere of Anatomy of a Fall.

