Cannes Film Festival: Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice, Chronicling Donald Trump's Early Years, Receives Rapturous 11-Minute Standing Ovation
Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice, chronicling Donald Trump's rise in New York real estate, received an 11-minute standing ovation at Cannes, highlighting the appreciation for the film's powerful political message.
Ali Abassi’s The Apprentice world premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20, and received an 11-minute post-screening standing ovation at the Grand Lumiere Theater. The film, for those who may not know, chronicles the early life of former US president Donald Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York City in the early ‘70s and ‘80s.
Sebastian Stan, the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee best known for Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy takes on the role of young Donald Trump in the production, alongside Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife Ivana. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong stars as infamous attorney Roy Cohn, and Martin Donovan plays Fred Trump.
Ali Abbasi’s remarks on The Apprentice’s Cannes reception — ‘Time To Make Movies Political Again’
Abbasi was so thrilled by the response that his film garnered that his shirt came untucked from his pants as he jumped up and down, per Variety.
“There is no nice metaphorical way to deal with fascism,” the director said in his post-screening remarks, adding, “It's time to make movies relevant. It's time to make movies political again.”
“In the time of turmoil, there's this tendency to look inwards, to bury your head deep in sand…and hope for the best, hope for the storm to get away. But you know, the storm is not going away, the storm is coming, actually. The worst times are to come,” the filmmaker also said.
Sebastian Stan and Bakalova walked the red carpet at Cannes on Monday while Strong was noticeably absent. The latter, per Deadline, stayed in New York where he is starring on Broadway in An Enemy is the People. He, however, was on Abbasi’s phone, shirtless and flashing the peace sign, after the end credits for The Apprentice rolled.
As the lights went up on the two-hour film, Abbasi, Stan, and Bakalova hugged each other, with Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo, and Oliver Stone applauding in the crowd.
More on The Apprentice — Plot and Other Details
Set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice, as mentioned earlier, explores Trump’s efforts to build his real estate dynasty in New York in the 1970s and 1980s.
Trump, in real life, is currently dealing with a trial in a criminal hush-money case in NYC, while also simultaneously running for the upcoming presidential elections.
The Apprentice's script comes from Gabriel Sherman, whose bestseller The Loudest Voice in the Room became Showtime’s miniseries The Loudest Voice.
Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek of Profile Pictures, and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films are attached to the film as producers, with Grant S. Johnson, Sherman, and Amy Baer acting as EPs.