Cannes Film Festival: Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice, Chronicling Donald Trump's Early Years, Receives Rapturous 11-Minute Standing Ovation

Ali Abassi’s The Apprentice world premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20, and received an 11-minute post-screening standing ovation at the Grand Lumiere Theater. The film, for those who may not know, chronicles the early life of former US president Donald Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York City in the early ‘70s and ‘80s.

Sebastian Stan, the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee best known for Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy takes on the role of young Donald Trump in the production, alongside Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife Ivana. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong stars as infamous attorney Roy Cohn, and Martin Donovan plays Fred Trump.

Ali Abbasi’s remarks on The Apprentice’s Cannes reception — ‘Time To Make Movies Political Again’

Abbasi was so thrilled by the response that his film garnered that his shirt came untucked from his pants as he jumped up and down, per Variety.

“There is no nice metaphorical way to deal with fascism,” the director said in his post-screening remarks, adding, “It's time to make movies relevant. It's time to make movies political again.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“In the time of turmoil, there's this tendency to look inwards, to bury your head deep in sand…and hope for the best, hope for the storm to get away. But you know, the storm is not going away, the storm is coming, actually. The worst times are to come,” the filmmaker also said.

Advertisement

Sebastian Stan and Bakalova walked the red carpet at Cannes on Monday while Strong was noticeably absent. The latter, per Deadline, stayed in New York where he is starring on Broadway in An Enemy is the People. He, however, was on Abbasi’s phone, shirtless and flashing the peace sign, after the end credits for The Apprentice rolled.

As the lights went up on the two-hour film, Abbasi, Stan, and Bakalova hugged each other, with Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo, and Oliver Stone applauding in the crowd.

More on The Apprentice — Plot and Other Details

Set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice, as mentioned earlier, explores Trump’s efforts to build his real estate dynasty in New York in the 1970s and 1980s.

Advertisement

Trump, in real life, is currently dealing with a trial in a criminal hush-money case in NYC, while also simultaneously running for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Apprentice's script comes from Gabriel Sherman, whose bestseller The Loudest Voice in the Room became Showtime’s miniseries The Loudest Voice.

Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek of Profile Pictures, and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films are attached to the film as producers, with Grant S. Johnson, Sherman, and Amy Baer acting as EPs.