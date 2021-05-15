  1. Home
Cannes Film Festival delays press conference by one week; Official selections expected to be larger than ever

Cannes Film Festival has delayed its press conference by one week due to the large submission of films in most categories. The Festival has been shifted to July from May.
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which got canceled in 2020 due to the COVID outbreak has delayed its official press conference by one week. As per a report in Variety, the highly anticipated press conference will now occur on June 3. An industry source told Variety that the shift in date has happened due to the immense number of submissions in the festival this year which generally used to happen in May and the official selections would be unveiled a month earlier. Considering the COVID surge around the globe, Cannes will premiere this year on July 6. 

Two films have been officially confirmed by Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux including Adam Driver and Marian Cotillard’s musical romance ‘Annette’ directed by Leos Caraz and Paul Verhoeven’s thriller ‘Benedetta’. The prolific Sean Penn might make his presence felt with the directorial feature ‘Flag Day’ where he is starring with his son Hopper Penn, daughter Dylan Penn, Miles Teller, and Josh Brolin. Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee will preside over the competition jury overlooking the major selections as the festival will get wrapped on July 17. 

According to Variety, the roster of international filmmakers expected for Cannes's comeback include Jacques Audiard with Paris, 13th District; Asghar Farhadi with his Farsi-language drama A Hero; Nanni Moretti with Three Floors; Julia Ducournau with the horror drama Titane; Emmanuelle Bercot with De Son Vivant; Mia Hansen-Love with Bergman Island, and Kirill Serebrennikov with Petrov's Flu. As Cannes got canceled in 2020, the event was replaced by a smaller version in October which showcased world-class short films but did not include the movie stars and auteurs from around the world. 

