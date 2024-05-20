Cannes Film Festival: Kevin Costner Presents Western Epic Horizon; Says 'It’s Not Mine Anymore, It’s Yours'

Kevin Costner’s upcoming Western flick, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, became a Cannes Film Festival favorite on Sunday, May 19, as the film received a 10-minute standing ovation following its premiere.

Inside the Grand Lumiere Theater, Costner was greeted with extended applause with some guests wearing cowboy hats in a nod to the filmmaker’s partially self-financed $90 million plus budgeted film. Three hours later, as the credits rolled, the crowd delivered a standing ovation mingled with chants of “Kevin! Kevin! Kevin!”

When a tearful Costner took the microphone to address the crowd, here’s what he said.

Kevin Costner reacts to the overwhelming reception for Horizon at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Addressing the Cannes crowd, Costner began, “I'm sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak.”

"Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors who came with me, for people who believed in me, who continued to work," he continued. "It's a funny business, and I'm so glad I found it. There's no place like here."

Costner, who was joined in Cannes by five out of his seven children: Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, said, “I'll never forget this. Neither will my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women, the men. They're so handsome.”

Bringing up his passion project again, Costner remarked, “I made this. It's not mine anymore. It's yours. I knew that the minute this was over and that's what it should be. I think movies aren't about their opening weekends. They're about their life and about how many times you're willing to share it. And I hope that you share this movie with your sweethearts and with your children. I feel so lucky. I feel so blessed — and there's three more.”

He concluded his speech by saying the production was just another miracle in his life.

In addition to starring in Horizon, Costner has also contributed as a co-writer, director, and producer of the film.

More about Horizon: An American Saga

Set to hit the theaters in two parts over the summer, the film is described as “a multifaceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West,” according to the official synopsis from the film’s distributor Warner Bros. Pictures.

“In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the life of the Old West and how it was won and lost through the blood, sweat, and tears of many,” the studio adds in the description. “Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Besides Costner, the film’s elaborate ensemble includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Jamie Campbell Bower, Tom Everett, Michael Rooker, and more.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One opens in theaters on June 28, with the second installment following suit on August 16.