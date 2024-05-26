Colleagues of Cannes' Red Carpet Usher Defend Her After Viral Exchange With Kelly Rowland

The highly publicized confrontation between singer Kelly Rowland and a security officer on the Cannes red carpet has opened a can of worms on the internet. In a now widely circulated moment from the festival, the Destiny’s Child singer, who was attending Catherine Deneuve's film Marcello Mio’s premiere, could be seen posing on the carpet and waving out to fans as she was being rushed to the theatre by the cohort of security personnel. The tense exchange took place as Rowland stepped up on the stairs.

Kelly Rowland alleges racial profiling on the carpet

Rowland, while speaking to the Associated Press, alleged racial profiling on the carpet. “There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” the Can’t Nobody singer said in her statement.

As the chatter has amplified, the usher's colleagues have also responded to this viral exchange. Speaking to the Daily Mail, an unnamed colleague defended the security personnel in question, stating that she was only doing her job.

The source further said that the job of being an usher at a high-profile event like Cannes comes with a lot of pressure. “She was an usher working under a lot of pressure to keep people on the carpet moving, so as to stop crowds building up,” the source told the outlet, further claiming that there was no pushing and shoving on the carpet.

On the allegations of racism made by the singer, the source called them “ridiculous.” “Visitors, and indeed staff at Cannes come from all kinds of backgrounds, and none are discriminated against,” they said further in the interview.

Destiny's Child and Beyond: A look at Kelly Rowland's career

Kelly Rowland, who has had a fulfilling career on the mic as well as on the big screen, first rose to international prominence as a member of Destiny’s Child- a girl group that included megastar Beyonce and Michelle William in the lineup. The group made five studio albums, which included the chart-topper Survivor.

Rowland’s solo career is defined by hits like Dilemma, a duet with singer Nelly, and When Love Takes Over, both of which went number 1 in the UK.

Her big screen career took off as early as 2003. Most recently, she starred in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, which was rolled out on Netflix in February of this year.

