'Cannot Express How Excited I Am': Scarlett Johansson Confirms Jurassic Park Role

Who isn’t a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise? And to get to be part of that legendary film series is something everyone gets excited about. Now, it’s time for Scarlett Johansson to be excited as she confirmed her role in the upcoming installment of Jurassic Park in a recent interview.

In 1993, Stephen Spielberg's Jurassic Park made its debut and won over audiences, ultimately grossing over $1 billion at the box office. The film left a lasting impression on everyone, leading to the creation of a successful franchise with numerous movies and television shows. Jurassic Park became a phenomenon in its own right. Despite facing criticism, the most recent addition to the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, also achieved the billion-dollar milestone.

Scarlett Johansson is trying to be a part of Jurassic Park for 10 years

Jurassic Park’s upcoming installment is titled Jurassic World 4 for now, and it will see the return of the screenwriter David Koepp. Gareth Edwards is going to direct it. Koepp wrote the script for the first two movies in the series, but since 1997, he never worked on the project. However, now he’s back, and Scarlett Johansson talked about him in an interview with ComicBook.com during the promotion of her next movie, Fly Me to the Moon.

She said, “I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.” She further added, “The script is so incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome."

When asked why Scarlett chose to be a part of Jurassic World after her decade-long collaboration with MCU, the Black Widow actress stated that she has been waiting for 10 years to be in this franchise. She shared, “I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."

Jurassic World 4: Everything to know about

David Koepp has come up with a new script that might span out a new story severing ties from its previous installments. Can it be the beginning of a new trilogy? Well, to learn more about it, we need to wait for more information to come. As per reports, Bryce Dallas Howard advised Edwards and Koepp to keep in mind the true audience of this franchise - that is the kids.

How much are you excited about Jurassic World 4 starring Scarlett Johansson in one of the undisclosed roles? Let us know.

