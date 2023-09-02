'Can't believe he beat me by 2 seconds': Dwayne Johnson commends and expresses shock to see Max Park who broke the Rubik's cube record

Max Park, a 21-year-old speedcuber from the United States, recently made headlines by achieving a remarkable feat in the world of Rubik's Cube solving. During an event in Long Beach, California, Park set a new world record by completing a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in an astonishing 3.13 seconds. This incredible accomplishment not only outshone his previous fastest time of 3.63 seconds but also surpassed the previous record set by China's Yusheng Du in 2018 by 0.34 seconds. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented on Max Park's achievement on Instagram by acknowledging what an incredible achievement it is and even joked about how Max was 2 seconds faster than The Rock himself.

A record-breaking triumph for Max Park

Max Park's remarkable achievement was officially recognized and recorded by Guinness World Records during a recent event in California. His astounding speed in solving the Rubik's Cube left both fellow speedcubers and the audience in awe, as he demonstrated his exceptional skills on the global stage.

Dwayne Johnson's admirable reaction to Max Park

The momentous occasion was captured in a video shared on Instagram by a page called Hurdles. Among the countless reactions it garnered, one comment stood out – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's. Expressing his disbelief and admiration, Johnson commented, "Can't believe he beat me by 2 seconds. Seriously, this is incredible (shocked emoji, three clapping emojis)," showcasing his respect for Max Park's extraordinary achievement.

Max Park's record-breaking Rubik's Cube triumph has not only earned him global recognition but has also garnered admiration from individuals like Dwayne Johnson. Park's remarkable dedication and skill have solidified his status as a prominent figure in the world of speedcubing, inspiring awe and respect from both enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

