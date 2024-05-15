'Can't Believe How Big It Is': Rob Lowe Teases 'Train Derailment' Arc For 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5

Rob Lowe is incredibly excited for 9-1-1: Lone Star's upcoming season! One year has passed since the end of the previous season, and he talks about how eager fans are for the show to return in the fall. Rob, who plays Captain Owen Strand in the series and is 60 years old, says he's all set and ready to go.



At Fox's upfront red carpet event at The Ritz-Carlton, New York, NoMad on Monday, May 13, Rob Lowe shared that he's been hearing a lot of buzz from fans out there. They keep asking him, 'When's it coming back, Captain Strand? What's going on?'" And Rob's stoked to let them know that they're back with a bang! The new season kicks off with an epic three-part special event centered around a train derailment. He said the new set is everything.

Behind the Scenes: Rob Lowe Dishes on the Jaw-Dropping Size of the New Set

Rob Lowe's going into detail about the new set. He said, "I mean, first, you just can't believe how big it is,” He's blown away by its size, saying it's massive! He's been snapping photos and shooting videos on set and sending them to everyone he knows. But even with all that, he says you still can't wrap your head around it. It's so amazing that the set appears like it belongs in a $200 million movie.



Rob Lowe's not just impressed by the set; he's also super proud of what they're able to achieve with it. As an actor and a producer, he's quite proud of it. He says, that because of how difficult the work they're doing, many would assume it would be impossible to complete on a daily basis. Still, they're succeeding! Seeing how much he is loved by so many is what brings him even more joy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Keeping Up with Rob Lowe: Projects, Priorities, and Personal Balance

In addition to his roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe's been keeping busy with other projects. He's got Season 2 of Unstable on Netflix coming out on Thursday, Aug. 1. Plus, he's been working on The Floor, a game show that he not only produces but also hosts. And guess what? It just got picked up for two more seasons! Looks like Rob's got a lot on his plate, but he's definitely not slowing down.



According to reports, Rob Lowe's been juggling his jam-packed schedule by prioritizing two key things: plenty of sleep and regular meditation.



He says he's all about hitting the gym and getting outdoors. He's in New York City all the time, making sure he gets his run around the reservoir in Central Park. After that, he's heading home to his amazing wife and dogs, and spending time with his boys whenever he can. He's as happy as can be, just like a little clam.



Fox confirmed that they started filming Season 5 of the series in March through a video posted on Instagram.



In the video, Lowe stood behind his fellow cast members with a big smile on his face. He spoke to the camera, saying, "Hey everybody! The 126 is back at work, and we'll see you this fall on Fox."

ALSO READ: What Is Rob Lowe's Net Worth? Fortune Explored As Actor Says He Has 'Never Felt Better' Ahead Of 60th Birthday