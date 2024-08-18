'Can't Believe It': Chris Pratt Shares Heartfelt Wish For Son Jack's 12th Birthday

Star Lord’s face Chris Pratt took to Instagram to pen a sweet message for his 12-year-old son Jack on the latter’s birthday, additionally sharing some never-seen-before photos of him on a farm. “Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you sweet boy,” captioned Pratt, alongside several photos of Jack, including him feeding the farm animals. Pratt then listed some qualities that he admires in the youngling, calling him, “smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough.”

Fans and friends poured their wishes in the comments section.

In the first shot, we see Pratt and Jack standing side by side as the younger one feeds milk to the cows, in another one he is fondly cuddling a black sheep. Pratt shares the 12-year-old with his ex-wife Anna Faris, and he is also a father to Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina whom he shares with his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple is also expecting their third child.

Now that he is a father to two toddler girls, he once jokingly commented on how things have been as a girl-dad. In one such post, Pratt can be seen all bedazzled with jewels on his forehead. “All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me,” he quips about the situation.

Jack has been supportive of his father and his acting career, often paying him visits on the sets. As told to PEOPLE magazine, Jack was super thrilled when he first heard Pratt’s voice in the Super Mario Bros. Movie last year. Pratt voiced the titular Mario, and it was a big hit amongst his son and friends. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out,” Pratt boasts to the outlet.

In August last year, Pratt and Jack spent some quality father-son time at the Los Angeles Dodgers games. The two stormed the field when the Marvel alum was asked to throw the first pitch to L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Pratt shared a lengthy caption thanking the team for the experience, alongside snippets of him and his son donning the same jersey with “Pratt” spelled out.

