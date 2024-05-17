Can't Cancel Pride Event Line Up Revealed; See Who Will Be Performing, From Victoria Monét To Meghan Trainor

iHeartRadio and Proctor & Gamble’s most anticipated festival for the upcoming Pride Season has the most interesting lineup this time. Stars like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, and Victoria Monet are set to perform at this year’s Can’t Cancel Pride Event, which marks the 5th edition of the festival.

Other stars in the lineup include David Archuletta, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, and Raye.



The legacy of Can't Stop Pride

It is slated to take place at iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on June 12 with a live stream happening simultaneously on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, Hulu, Revry, and The Advocate Channel. One of the most crucial events in the nation that recognizes the impact of music and LGBTQ+ organizations in honor of Pride Month, the goal this year remains to promote visibility and raise funds for organizations like GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, and more.

Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer for iHeartRadio also teased this summer event. “We are proud to celebrate Can’t Cancel Pride’s fifth birthday with another fantastic show that celebrates the intersection and unconditional power of music, message, and inclusivity,” Troberman said in a statement, “It’s incredible to see and hear the positive impact this franchise has on the community each year.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Billy Porter to receive Elton John Impact Award

Porter, who is set to host the event, will also receive the Elton John Impact Award for his advocacy for Queer rights. Porter has also worked for organizations like Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, GLAAD, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Human Rights Campaign, The award was first presented to its namesake, singer Elton John in the year 2022, and later to Brandi Carlile in 2023. Country singer Orville Peck, who is slated to perform at the event, recently bagged the Vito Russo Award at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, and his acceptance speech highlighted the importance of more queer voices in the genre.

Brent Miller, senior director for Global LGBTQ+ Engagement at Procter & Gamble says that this event has helped increase the much-needed visibility and also raise funding for the six non-profit organizations involved with this project, “all of which are dedicated to promoting and advancing LGBTQ+ equality and acceptance."

ALSO READ: Max Studios Drops Teaser Trailer Of Dune: Prophecy, Series To Revolve Around Sisterhood Of Dune; WATCH