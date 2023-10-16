'Can’t keep winning and have people...': The time Taylor Swift opened up about what happens when people think 'you’re a bad example'

Undoubtedly, Taylor Swift has consistently dominated the music charts with her extravagant songs. Her reputation as a pioneer in the pop music genre is well-deserved, owing to her exceptional songwriting abilities and enchanting singing style. Taylor Swift has perpetually found herself in the media's spotlight, often embroiled in controversies, a common byproduct of celebrity status that often invites criticism.

She has participated in numerous interviews, some of which saw her candidly acknowledging the challenges of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. In one particular interview, Taylor also shared her thoughts on how people perceive you when you achieve success in the music industry .

Here’s what Taylor said in the interview with Rolling Stone

In 2015, Taylor participated in an interview with Rolling Stone . When questioned about the industry's criticism, she shared, "I had the sensation of strolling along the sidewalk, fully aware that sooner or later, the pavement beneath me would disintegrate, and I would tumble through." Furthermore, she remarked, "You can’t keep winning and have people like it". Taylor openly conveyed her perspective on achievement, recognizing that it inevitably invites criticism.

Taylor further elaborated that people have a strong affinity for novelty; they hoist you up the flagpole, and you find yourself waving at its peak for a time. However, their preferences can swiftly shift, leading them to conclude that the latest flag is what truly captures their affection. She also added that, “They decide something you’re doing is incorrect, that you’re not standing for what you should stand for. You’re a bad example”.

Taylor Swift on how her music played a crucial role in helping her survive in the industry

Taylor Swift also expressed her perspective on her music , emphasizing that her primary focus is creating songs that bring joy to her fans, despite the challenges and fluctuations in the music industry. She stated, "If you continue to produce music, endure, and maintain connections with your audience, you'll experience moments when they elevate you in recognition, and then they take you back down, only to rise once more. This phenomenon seems to affect women in the music industry more frequently than men."

Taylor Swift has given numerous interviews where the singer has openly expressed her thoughts on facing challenges in the music industry. She has also been outspoken about her previous romantic relationships, some of which have inspired her to create songs and albums.

