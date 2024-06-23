‘Can’t Lay Out A Movie Idea’; Margot Robbie Finds Selling Her Own Gin Brand ‘Tangible’ Than Pitching A Movie

Margot Robbie is great at wearing multiple hats! She has a pulse on the audience’s needs and has proved her credibility as a producer as well by delivering hit after hit with her production company LuckyChap. However, the Bombshell actress would much rather prefer running her gin business because it’s more “tangible!”

Margot Robbie compares producing movies to running her gin business

Many might not know that apart from being an actress and film producer, Robbie is the curator owner of a gin company called Papa Salt in partnership with her husband, Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara, Regan Riskas, and Charlie Maas.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress’s credibility as a procedure is widely known after delivering the summer blockbuster Barbie and the controversial yet popular film Saltburn. Her production company LuckyChap is also known for hits like I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman.

Despite her amazing reputation as a producer, Robbie finds the creation and marketing process for her gin business more “refreshing.”

“Movies are a crazy business where you are selling something that isn’t tangible. It’s an idea,” she told Deadline, adding that a film’s performance can not be predicted. “This feels a lot more straightforward; it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea,” Robbie added.

The Barbie actress also added that this venture wasn’t a money-making opportunity but a passion project. She revealed that she, her friends, and her husband, who are all partners in the business, have a great love for alcohol. “Our passions are movies and drinks, and now we’ve ticked them both,” she added.

Margot Robbie’s upcoming projects

The Oscar-nominated actress has her hands full for a few more years! LuckyChap has a plethora of projects in the pipeline, including live-action adaptations of the video game The Sims and the popular board game Monopoly.

However, she’s been on hiatus from acting since shooting Barbie in 2022. In an interview with Deadline, she revealed that this was the longest she’s gone without being on a set. “Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break," she said then.

Robbie also quipped that people are probably sick of watching her on the big screen. “I should probably disappear from screens for a while. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away," she added.