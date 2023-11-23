'Can't say I was terribly surprised': Sean Penn gets candid on thoughts about Matthew Perry's demise

Trigger Warning: This article refers to death and substance abuse.

Sean Penn shared his thoughts on the untimely death of Matthew Perry, acknowledging that he wasn't "terribly surprised" during his Wednesday appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Here's what the star has said about Matthew Perry's demise.

Sean Penn on Matthew Perry's tragic demise

The Sean Penn, 63, Oscar winner praised the late Friends actor, calling his passing "tragic" and recognizing Perry's courage in openly discussing his struggles. Penn said on Piers Morgan, “What a talented guy,” he added, “I can’t claim to have known him well, but I liked him very much.”

Penn, who had battled his own addiction issues in the past, expressed admiration for Perry's willingness to share his health woes with the world. Sharing about their recent encounter at Los Angeles airport, Penn revealed, “I saw him somewhat recently, and we were both catching a flight out of Los Angeles airport, and I complimented him on what I knew of his book,” he continued, “I hadn’t read the book, but I had seen several of his interviews, and he seemed to be talking about it, had confronted it, and was very intelligent and bold about it and generously offering his experience to people to be helpful.”

Discussing Perry's death, Penn acknowledged “It’s tragic, I can’t say that I was terribly surprised. I don’t know what the whole coroner’s report things and everything, but I know he had done a lot of damage to his organs over the years.” Sean added, “You know, tough situation, and he got to do that, he got to leave that tale behind and he got to give a lot of joy to a lot of people with his talent. So, I wish his family well.”

Sean Penn's time of FRIENDS

Penn and Perry had collaborated in the past, and Penn made a brief appearance on Friends in 2001 in two episodes. Perry, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, detailed his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew Perry revealed the severity of his condition during the show, disclosing that he had dropped to 128 pounds and was consuming nearly 55 Vicodin pills daily. Despite attempting to conceal his situation, Perry appreciated the understanding and patience of his Friends cast mates.

Matthew Perry's untimely demise

Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, apparently due to drowning at his California home, although the official cause of death is pending further investigation. The news of Perry's death sent shockwaves through fans, and Sean Penn's reflections added a poignant perspective to the late actor's struggles and contributions.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with mental health and alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

