'Can’t tell you how many superhero roles...': When John Cena revealed he had been 'rejected' for THIS Marvel villain role which later went to Josh Brolin

Even if you can not see John Cena, he is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. As he started his career in the wrestling ring, he is currently Hollywood’s most dependent star. The wrestler-turned-actor has been a part of many big movie franchises as he also has an impressive run in the world of superhero movies playing DC's Peacemaker. However, this was not the first superhero role that he auditioned for as he intended to play another Marvel villain. He was rejected by Marvel Studios but that did not stop him until he joined the rival franchise, DCEU, as he appeared in the 2021 released Suicide Squad movie.

John Cena was rejected for THIS Marvel villain role

Before the 16-time WWE World Champion was fighting alongside eagles and vigilantes in DC’s Peacemaker, he was rejected for a few other superhero flicks. During a conversation with Josh Horowitz on The Happy Sad Confused podcast , John Cena revealed that he was rejected for previous roles in films like Shazam, and Deadpool 2, before joining the DC Extended Universe. Cena shared that he auditioned for the role of Cable, which later went to Josh Brolin. “I can’t tell you how many superhero roles I’ve been rejected for. Shazam is certainly one. There was a brief try at the Deadpool universe, rejection,” he added.

The Peacemaker actor used basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo as a way to say he was "rejected" for that role and Shazam, as he didn't lose his sense of humor when discussing the matter. " Shazam was Dikembe Mutombo. There was a few in the Marvel universe, rejected. But you know, I kept trying," he added.

When will Peacemaker Season 2 be released?

Considering the success of the first season, John Cena is set to reprise his role in Peacemaker season 2 as it will consist of seven episodes written and directed by James Gunn. As of writing, the release date for season 2 is estimated to be between 2025-2026, depending on production, and the main cast members are expected to return in the new season.

