'Can't Think Of A Caption': Demi Lovato Shares Carousel Of Life Update Including Pic With Fiance Jutes

Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, recently gave fans a peek into their life as an engaged couple with a chic, all-black attire mirror selfie shared on Instagram. The 31-year-old artist and her fiancé, 32, looked every bit the stylish duo in their matching ensembles. Lovato sported a sleek leather top paired with black pants, heels, and a blazer, while Lutes complemented her in a sharp black suit, setting off his striking blonde hair.

Peek Into Personal Moments: From Skincare to Studio Sessions

The carousel, playfully captioned "I can’t think of a caption" by Lovato, didn't just showcase their fashion sense but also included personal snippets from their daily lives. It featured everything from a skincare routine moment with a face mask to a creative session in the studio with notable names like Oak Felder and Sasha Alex Sloan.

A particularly endearing picture showed Lovato's puppy, Batman, and a nostalgic throwback of her as a baby. Another captivating mirror selfie displayed Lovato in a bathrobe surrounded by 25 sticky notes on a mirror. These notes, filled with affirmations like "go off sis," "I'm seksi," and "you are more than enough," offer a glimpse into how Lovato maintains positivity and self-love. It seems like Demi is practicing self love and we are all for it.

"You are worthy of everything amazing," reads one of the notes, highlighting the uplifting environment Lovato cultivates around her. The post also credited friends and collaborators, including photographer Angelo Kritikos and friend Libby Kelter. Lovato and Lutes got engaged and announced it last December after they made their relationship public in August 2022. The couple initially connected over their collaboration on Lovato's track "Substance" in January 2022, culminating in a heartfelt proposal in Los Angeles.

Gala Glamour: Demi's Triumphant Return to the Met Gala

Adding to her eventful week, Lovato graced the Met Gala on May 6, marking her first appearance since her 2016 debut at the event. She dazzled in a Prabal Gurung gown adorned with floral appliqués, perfectly aligned with the gala's theme, "The Garden of Time." The ensemble was completed with KIKO Milano makeup and elegant De Beers jewellery, including her engagement ring.

Reflecting on the evening, Lovato expressed gratitude on Instagram, saying, "We’re baaaack. Thank you Prabal Gurung for the incredible custom gown, (plus being SUCH A FUN DATE) and @voguemagazine for such a beautiful evening." Jutes showed his support in the comments, calling Lovato "the most beautiful human on earth by a lot so proud of u baby."

