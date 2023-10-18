'Can't wait for them to be parents': Hailey and Justin Bieber's pictures with Jason and Lauren Kennedy's children win over the Internet

Every year since Hailey and Justin Bieber got married, there have been rumors of the two being pregnant. While the news has been speculative and false every time, the couple has been open about wanting kids at some point of time in the future. The model and the singer, who got married in 2018, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month and Justin's note for Hailey, in particular, was massively adored by fans and netizens.

Meanwhile, new photos of the duo with Lauren and Jason Kennedy’s kids have gone viral on the Internet. Hailey and Justin look like a lovely team of two as they spend some quality time with the newborn baby girl Poppy and her one-year-old baby brother Ryver. Here's a look at the adorable pictures of the two and how the Internet is reacting about the same.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's pictures with children win over the Internet

In the images shared by Lauren and Jason, Justin and Hailey were seen showcasing their parenting skills as they held onto the baby girl born on October 10. One photo featured Hailey holding her as she smiled at Ryver who was busy drinking from his milk bottle. She donned a casual white t-shirt with a print on it alongside a pair of shorts. In the next picture, Justin had Ryver in his arms and Hailey sat with a bowl next to them as she fed the boy.

This was followed by an image of the Rhode founder cradling Poppy in her arms while the pop star looked on. Justin even took to his Instagram to share pictures with the newborn and wrote, "Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy. Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. They now have two beautiful babies that I'm absolutely obsessed with," followed by a string of emojis.

Fans react to Hailey and Justin Bieber's pictures with kids

Jason wrote, "This man is so special to me and my babies. We luv u so much uncle Justin," on one of the photos he shared on his story. "And the baby whisperer auntie Hails," he captioned another. Fans were quick to share their reactions after seeing the all heart images. One user wrote, "Can't wait for them to be parents." Another said, Omfg I'm crying so cute." A third replied, "The only celebrity couple I want a baby announcement from."

In May this year, Hailey told the Sunday Times, "I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child." She added that the best they can do is raise them in a way they feel loved and safe. Justin has also talked about wanting to have kids.

