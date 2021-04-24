Captain America 4 officially in development with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator as showrunner.

As per THR, Malcolm Spellman will be teaming up with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson to co-write the script.

Captain America 4 is officially underway! In big news for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Marvel Studios has given a green signal for Captain America 4. According to The Hollywood Reporter exclusive, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman will be the showrunner this time as he begins work to bring the shield once again on the silver screen.

As per THR, Spellman will be teaming up with Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson to co-write the script. However, no director, storyline or casting has been set in stone as yet. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier we got to see Sam Wilson/Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie) being credited as Captain America.

While Sam Wilson will form an integral part and take center stage in Captain America 4, Marvel has not yet confirmed who will be playing Cap after Chris Evans ended his role with Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans has delighted fans over the years as he has spearheaded three Captain America films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War (2016). He has also starred in Avengers and various other Marvel movies.

Another lead contender for Captain America is John Walker played by Wyatt Russell,. In the latest series, Sam Wilson opts to give up the title of Captain America so the government can pass it on to John Walker, a white member of the military. This leads questions unanswered over who will take on the mantle in Captain America 4. Who do you think is the perfect fit? Let us know in the comments below.

