Captain America actress Mollie Fitzgerald gets charged for killing her mother

\Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who played a short part in the film Captain America: The First Avenger, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her mother to death. The actress has been jailed on USD 500,000 cash bond, ET reported. The actress was arrested on December 31, 11 days after her 68-year-old mother, Patricia Fitzgerald, was found dead inside her Olathe home. Mollie was charged and booked into the Johnson County Jail.

The actress played the role of Stark Girl in the 2011 Captain America movie. In addition to being an actress, she is also a building filmmaker. She served as an assistant to director Joe Johnston in the Marvel film. The film, starring Chris Evans in the titular role, ended up minting over USD 370 million at the worldwide box office. The two artists again collaborated on the 2014 crime thriller The Lawful Truth, which was written and directed by Fitzgerald and starred Johnston.

She called working on the MCU film “one of the best experiences of my life,” Entertainment Weekly reported. Mollie’s last acting credit was the 2018 crime film Trouble Is My Business. She also produced and directed The Lawful Truth and The Creeps, both in collaboration with Johnston. She was currently in the process of making the documentary Fireball. Gary Hunziker, the brother of Patricia Fitzgerald, told The Kansas City Star that he didn’t know any details about his sister’s death. He also mentioned that the family is shocked. “It doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about,” he said.

