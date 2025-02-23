Captain America: Brave New World Director Reflects on How He Convinced Liv Tyler for Cameo in MCU: ‘You Dream…’

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah opened up about the surprise cameo by Liv Tyler in the latest Marvel release. The actress played the role of Dr. Betty Ross in the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk, and the filmmaker managed to get the movie star to reprise her iconic role alongside Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford.

In a conversation with Collider, Onah revealed that it required a lot of convincing to get the actress on board with her character, which she played on the screen nearly two decades ago.

Prior to her return to the Marvel Universe, Tyler had taken a step back from acting and was focusing on other life necessities. However, when the director called her, she was more than ready to return to the screen.

Elaborating on the statements, the filmmaker revealed, “We knew Liv was willing to come back when I had a Zoom with her. You dream these things, you work these things out, but then you just have to actually go talk to the human being.”

He further added, “I just went and did a Zoom and had a very honest conversation with her, like I did with every other actor who was going to become involved, as to emotionally and thematically what this movie was trying to accomplish and why I thought it would be worth their time and their talents. Luckily, she responded.”

Meanwhile, the fans get a glimpse of the actress at the end of the film, when it is showcased that Betty Ross visits her father, President Ross, in prison, who has transformed into the Red Hulk and destroyed the White House.

As for the movie, Mackie returned as Sam Wilson, who stepped into the shoes of Captain America, picking up the shield. The film is running in theaters successfully.