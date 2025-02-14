Captain America: Brave New World Ending Explained: Red Hulk's Downfall And the Rise of New Avengers; READ

Captain America: Brave New World brings big changes for Sam Wilson, President Ross, and the Avengers. The story dives into tense political struggles, sees the return of Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, and lays the groundwork for what’s next in the MCU.

By the time the movie ends, several characters face new challenges, setting the stage for major shifts across the Marvel universe.

According to ScreenRant, President Thaddeus Ross’ past involvement in the Hulk and Abomination’s destructive Harlem battle finally comes to light. Despite the revelation, he still secures the presidency.

However, things take a dangerous turn when Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, pulls the strings behind the scenes. Sterns pushes Ross into a desperate situation, forcing him to transform into Red Hulk in front of the world.

The transformation spirals out of control, resulting in the White House being destroyed. In the aftermath, Ross is stripped of his position as president.

He is imprisoned at the Raft, where Sam Wilson discovers that the pills Ross was taking built up Gamma radiation in his body. Ross now needs these pills to survive, but they also increase the risk of another transformation.

The movie does not reveal who becomes the next U.S. President, but the Vice President is expected to take over. The international treaty for sharing adamantium is signed, preventing a global conflict and strengthening the U.S.’s position.

Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, has been plotting revenge against Ross for years. He manipulates events to start international conflicts and ruin Captain America’s reputation. His plan includes nearly killing Falcon and exposing Ross as Red Hulk. However, Captain America stops him, leading to Sterns’ capture.

In the post-credits scene, Sterns warns Captain America about the multiverse. He hints at a major event where different worlds will clash, setting up future MCU movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sam Wilson, now officially Captain America, investigates Isaiah Bradley’s false imprisonment and clears his name. He also ensures that Bradley is released. Meanwhile, Sam realizes that the Avengers need to be reassembled.

Despite his disagreements with Ross, Captain America acknowledges the need for an official team. He discusses the idea with Falcon and hints that heroes like Ant-Man, Bucky Barnes, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, and Daredevil might join. With the multiverse threat looming, even heroes like Deadpool, Wolverine, and the Fantastic Four could become part of the new Avengers.

Sidewinder, hired by Sterns, has two intense fights with Captain America before being captured. He is interrogated at a high-security base, where he offers intel on Sterns in exchange for full immunity, which Captain America refuses. Instead, Sidewinder is sent to Allenwood prison.

Soon after, Sterns attacks the base where Sidewinder was held, possibly leading to his escape. The ending hints that Sidewinder and the Serpent Society will return in future MCU projects.