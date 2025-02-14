Captain America: Brave New World Fan Reactions- Here’s What Netizens Are Saying About Movie Starring Anthony Mackie

The long-awaited anticipation for Marvel fans came to an end as Captain America: Brave New World hit theaters. This movie is significant as Anthony Mackie takes on a major role, and Harrison Ford also portrays an important character.

Since the film was recently released, it feels incomplete to discuss it without mentioning the netizens' reactions to this Marvel project. Many people on various social media platforms have shared their thoughts on the film.

Starting with those who gave positive reviews, one person wrote on X:

"Just saw #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld earlier today. Wanted to keep quiet, but I couldn't contain it. Anthony Mackie is Captain America—there's no denying it now. This movie sets up the multiverse saga for an unbelievable run by Marvel. We aren't ready for what's next."

Another individual also expressed that they liked the venture, praising Ford’s performance in it. The person stated on X that the movie, “is a damn good MCU film! It feels like the MCU is getting back on track (I say this as a person who enjoyed Phase 4 more than most)."

The indidvusla added, “ While Anthony Mackie is great it’s Harrison Ford who steals each scene! Are there some issues? Yes, but I dug it!”

On the other hand, the movie and Mackie's performance were also appreciated by the netizens. Check out the tweets below.

While one section of the audience enjoyed the movie, others were not as impressed and made sure to voice their opinions on social media.

One person wrote on X that the movie, "isn’t as bad as I feared it would be (extremely low expectations), but it’s not a good movie. Everything is over-explained, very little actually shown. This feels custom made for Disney+ and isn’t the remedy we needed for Marvel Studio films. C”

Another individual took to the same platform and shared their dislike for the story. They wrote that the project, “ is a mixed bag. Anthony Mackie fully steps-into Cap’s shoes and Harrison Ford does a great job taking over as Ross, but the story is bloated and messy. The good outweighs the bad and overall, it’s a small step in the right direction for the MCU.”

Another individual talked on X about being disappointed with the film. Check out their tweet below: