Captain America Brave New World Spoilers: Which Two Major Characters Have Reportedly Been Cut From The Movie? Find Out

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit the screens in a couple of days, with Anthony Mackie taking up the Captain America shield. With fans highly anticipating the return of Sam Wilson, a major spoiler has been revealed by the makers.

Two major characters from the franchise, Rosa Salazar and Logan Kim, who were expected to make their MCU debut in the film, will no longer appear on screen.

According to the makers, the reason behind dropping these two major characters was that Salazar was initially approached to play the antagonist in the movie. However, the tone of the film could not align with the script and the vision the director had in mind.

Meanwhile, Wilson, who steps into the shoes of Steve Rogers, will fight the Red Hulk, portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Speaking about the spoilers, director Julius Onah revealed to a media portal:

"You know, when you’re taking characters like the Serpent Society from publishing—who, as you know, are individuals dressed up as snakes and have snake-adjacent powers—you’re always iterating and trying to figure out the version that works best in a movie like this."

The filmmaker added, "I love Seth; Seth’s incredible."

The director continued, "But as we were evolving and knew we had an additional photography period—just one that we did early on in the process—that was planned."

As for the film, Mackie is taking on the legacy left by Chris Evans to fight against the evil of Ford, who will also be playing President Ross.

Further in the conversation, Onah stated, "We were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone?’ And when Giancarlo became available, it was such a no-brainer."

Apart from Mackie and Ford, the movie will also star Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, and Carl Lumbly, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Captain America: Brave New World will be available to watch in theaters on February 14.