Captain America: Brave New World: Who Is Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder In The Movie? Explored

Marvel fans were wondering what role Giancarlo Esposito would play in the upcoming Captain America: brave New World. But it is not a guessing game anymore as the Breaking Bad and The Boys actor revealed his character. Speculation ran rife over the character after pictures surfaced on the set of him in paparazzi shots, menacing and donning black tactical gear, clutching an assault rifle. Only these leaked pictures really cooked up much speculation and hype among fans.

The suspense finally unfolded at this year's San Diego Comic-Con event, where Esposito himself revealed his character. Dramatically raising his hands, he declared, "I am the King of the Serpent Society. I am Sidewinder!"

Though many might not know this by the name, Sidewinder is really a huge deal in the Marvel universe. So, who's Sidewinder?

Who is Sidewinder in Marvel Comics?

In Marvel Comics, Sidewinder is a formidable antagonist whose character has an odd look with his reptilian necklace, flowing cloak, serpentine armor, and crimson mask. All these are somehow not generally matched with the seemingly grounded world of Captain America.

Formerly, Seth Voelker had been a professor at college who was fired from that particular job. He was then hired by the Roxxon Oil Company to commit various crimes, such as stealing the mystic artifact of the Serpent Crown. The crown is a magical artifact related to the god Set, giving the owner magic abilities such as mind control and immortality.

He was promoted to the leadership of the snake-themed group of supervillains, the Serpent Squad, under the new codename of Sidewinder. With the help of his unique cloak, which granted him the ability of teleportation, he transformed the Serpent Squad into the far more sinister Serpent Society and led the organization as one of the most feared mercenary groups in the world. The membership of the Society has also always been quite a powerhouse, including Black Mamba, Death Adder, Anaconda, Asp, Cottonmouth, Diamondback, Princess Python, Rattler, and Viper.

What is Sidewinder’s power?

Marvel frequently gives snake-based villains a more relaxed set of abilities. With the help of his cloak, Sidewinder can instantly teleport over great distances, or "sideways" through space. In addition to shielding him from physical harm and gunfire, his armor allows him to teleport one additional person.

The character played by Seth Voelker is similarly shown to be a cunning tactician who typically served as the Serpent Society's scheme mastermind. His economics degree proved to be surprisingly useful in his attempt to conquer the entire world.

Who is the Sidewinder of the MCU?

According to Esposito, if there is anything to go by, changes are bound to happen to the comic book Sidewinder in the MCU, especially regarding Esposito's costume. Speaking to EW, the actor gives an insight into what the role is beyond just the appearance.

"I like it because he's a complicated guy who didn't start in a nefarious way," Esposito dishes. This guy was more unique, which he rather enjoyed, and he enjoyed his journey, as Esposito says. "I do expect that to develop," he continues.

Unlike some of the more expressly villainous characters Esposito has played in his career, he says that the origin story of this Sidewinder is remarkably unsuspecting. He calls the character extremely complex. To play shrewd baddies like Moff Gideon and crafty Gus Fring, Esposito had to learn new tricks. Sidewinder, though, is promising to be a break from this mold. Instead, we have a physically orientated character tending towards skill and strategy in opposition to raw intellect.

He goes on to say that one of the things Esposito loves the most about the character Sidewinder is that he's really a physical character. "He is somebody who plays against what in the comic you might think could be true," says Esposito.

Thus far, it's still unknown how much of the performance of Sidewinder by Esposito will be adapted directly from the source material. So far, neither the trailers nor any pictures from "Captain America: Brave New World" have turned up Esposito in his Sidewinder costume, nor have any mentioned his teleportation abilities. It seems that in the MCU, Sidewinder will remain as the leader of the Serpent Society and be much closer to a strategist and leader than he was in the comics; he does not have powers like teleportation or, for that matter, the showdown between Captain America. Fans will have to wait until February 14, 2025, to see how this character unfolds.

