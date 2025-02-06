Captain America Brave New World’s Trailer: Anthony Mackie’s Son Had ‘Funny’ Reaction to Watching Him in MCU Teaser

Anthony Mackie’s son is not interested in knowing that his father is the new Captain America. In conversation with People Magazine, the actor revealed that he was eagerly waiting for his little one to comment on the trailer, which ran in the theaters just before the Sonic movie began.

However, all he could get for the reaction was a look, and then the kid went back to watching the movie.

The Marvel star is a father to four sons, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shelleta Chapita. Explaining the details of his 8-year-old’s reaction, the actor shared, “My boys are not paying attention.” Mackie laughed while also adding, “He slowly turns and looks at me, then he looks back at the screen.”

The Elevation star went on to mention that after the trailer was played in theaters, it has never been the topic of conversation between him and his son. Further in the conversation, the actor shared, “My boys are so funny because their only goal is to beat me at board games.”

He continued to reveal, “We play board games all the time, and my job never comes into question. They just love me and appreciate me as dad. So my first job, my most important job, is just being a good dad, being the dad that my dad was for me. My work part of it doesn't really matter.”

Meanwhile, Mackie claimed that while his youngest son swiftly ignored the trailer and his father’s role in the film, he is happy to know that his kids look up to him as a doting parent who would play and enjoy with them.

Moreover, speaking of his role in the film and playing the lead in a Marvel movie, Mackie claimed, “This moment means everything.” The 8 Mile star shared that ever since he entered the field of acting, he wanted to play a superhero, and now, with Captain America: Brave New World, his dream is coming true.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14.