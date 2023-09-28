'Captain America: Civil War was a...': When Robert Downey Jr shared most fun moment he ever had on sets

In a revealing interview for the cover story of GQ in 2016, celebrated actor Robert Downey Jr. took a trip down his fun and happy memory lane and shared his most cherished moment from his illustrious career in film. With his characteristic wit, Downey reminisced about the sheer enjoyment he experienced on the set of several blockbuster movies like Tropic Thunder, The first Iron Man and Third Iron Man, but one particular anecdote stood out - the filming of Captain America: Civil War.

What is the most cherished memory of Robert Downey Jr. from the sets of Captain America: Civil War?

As Downey began by mentioning the most fun moment for the cover story of GQ, he reflected on his journey and warmly remembered the moments from behind the scenes and on set that made Civil War a memorable experience. He couldn't hide his excitement for the art of acting and highlighted that a big factor in making a movie truly exceptional is the challenges faced during its making. He mentioned, “Part of what makes a movie great is how oppressive the elements are when you're doing it. Like, I bet if you asked Leo in 50 years what was the best experience, he'll still say Revenant, because he got put through the gristle mill and survived it.”

ALSO READ: The time when Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and the whole of MCU sang Happy Birthday to Iron Man 1's 11th release anniversary, while bloodied and bruised

During the interview, our beloved RDJ aka Tony Stark recounted the extreme conditions they faced while shooting Civil War. With a chuckle, he described how they willingly chose to film on a scorching tarmac, which he humorously dubbed "one of the three hottest tarmacs in the history of North America." He went on and mentioned the whole scenario as, “And [on Civil War] we happened to be, by our own volition, shooting on what must have been one of the three hottest tarmacs in the history of North America, all suited up, just going, "This is crazy! We shouldn't be outside!" And there was something so funny about it. It was like, "All right, Robert, now, War Machine's in trouble." I was like, "He's in trouble?!"

ALSO READ: When Robert Downey Jr. almost played role of THIS villian before becoming Iron Man: Find out

What did Robert Downey Jr. say about his lowest moment on a movie set?

In the same interview for the cover story of GQ, RDJ also talked about his lowest moment on movie sets. Interestingly, he didn't mention any lowest moment from the sets of Captain America: Civil War but from Baby It's You.

Advertisement

He shared, “In Baby It's You, my first studio picture, I thought I was throwing heat, and all my shit got cut out. My friends all called me and said ‘Maybe It's You.”

ALSO READ: ‘In the stills of the night...': When Robert Downey Jr. shared behind the scenes of THIS emotional moment in Avengers: Endgame