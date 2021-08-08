Captain America’s writers weigh in on whether Steve Rogers aka the MCU superhero is a virgin or not

After much chatter, ​​Captain America‘s writers are speaking out about a very controversial topic!

Recently, the film’s writer Stephen McFeely spoke to Yahoo about the character and answered fan questions about the MCU superhero. During the chat, the writer addressed a fan question: did Captain America ever lose his virginity, and if so, when?

“Why do people think he’s a virgin?” he asked, addressing the joke as a result of the character being frozen in ice for over 60 years. “I think he loses his virginity!” he continued, adding that Captain America (and his alter ego, Steve Rogers) likely had opportunities to do so while on his USO Tour.

“If you look like that, and you’re going to city to city, and you’re signing autographs for the likes of the ladies that he’s signing the autographs for, I’ve got to imagine that [he lost his virginity],” he went on to say. Writer Christopher Markus also weighed in. “Steve Rogers isn’t a prude. He may be occasionally presented that way. He’s a guy that believes in right and wrong and all these things, but he’s not a choirboy. He’s a World War II veteran,” he said.

In other news, the 4th instalment of Captain America is in the works already! Back in April, THR reported that showrunner Malcolm Spellman is currently working on a script for the upcoming movie, which he is writing alongside Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson. ​​​​No castings have been announced for the film and it seems unlikely that Chris Evans will be returning as Steve Rogers for the project.

