Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Praises Jeremy Renner for Keeping ‘His Spirits’ up Amid Snow Plow Accident

Anthony Mackie, who is set to appear in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, opened up about his reaction to Jeremy Renner's fatal Snow Plow accident. In a conversation with People Magazine, the actor revealed he was "really surprised and hurt" to know the unfortunate news about his friend.

The Hawk Eye star, who was crushed under the snow plow in 2023, suffered severe injuries with multiple broken bones and plasters. Mackie was one of the first people to visit the actor in the hospital.

Speaking of the incident, the Miles 8 star revealed to the media portal, "When I got the news, I was really surprised and just hurt that my friend was going through this. So the first thing I thought was, 'I need to be by his side.'"

He further added, "Once he started getting back up and around, I would get progress reports from either him or his family once a week. And Renner's funny. He's here all broken up and all disheveled, and he is like, 'Oh, I hate this s---.' And I'm like, 'Dude.'"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star continued to state, "It was great to see him keep his spirits and the way he worked through it. He's the pure definition of a strong human being. He never let himself get down. He never looked at himself as a victim."

Mackie went on to joke that Renner worked hard and is whole again. The actor called his co-star a Cyborg. Cyborg Renner.

Advertisement

As for Renner, the Avengers: Infinity Wars star had to install metal plates in his face, which was deconstructed because of the accident. Taking to his Instagram, the movie star joked that he has become a "Tin Man."

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14.