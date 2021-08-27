Captain America star Emily VanCamp gives birth, welcomes first child with Josh Bowman

Emily VanCamp, the Captain America: Civil War actress, has given birth to her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The 35-year-old star shared the news via Instagram on Thursday. "Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full," VanCamp captioned a series of pictures.

Check out her post here:

VanCamp announced the exciting news alongside a black-and-white photo in which the actress can be seen holding her young girl's small hand with her finger. She also posted several pregnancy photos, including one of Bowman, 33, kissing her while holding her baby bump. Meanwhile, the pair met on the set of the ABC show Revenge in 2011 and married in 2018. They have kept their romance mostly hidden from the public view.

According to PEOPLE, VanCamp in April gushed that she spent a lot of time at home with her husband during the lockdown. "I was coming off of doing two jobs at the same time — I was doing The Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Resident, sort of burning the candle at both ends," VanCamp told PEOPLE. "So the beginning [of lockdown] was very welcome. I was like, 'Okay, I actually got to just sleep for a bit,' which was amazing. Just being able to enjoy the quiet, enjoy my husband and my dog, enjoy being home, things that I hadn't had for a really long time. I did not take that for granted at all. I loved every second of it."

However, VanCamp, who, just like Bowman, keeps their relationship mostly secret, further said she respects her husband's tolerance and optimism. "I tend to be a little bit more on the broody side, a little bit more pensive and I don't know, more of the realist," she said. "He's more of an idealist. It's very nice to have that as a balance. I was very lucky to have such a positive person around all the time."

Congratulations to the couple on their new addition to the family!

