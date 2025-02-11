Captain America's Anthony Mackie Reveals Why He Ditched Iconic Falcon and the Winter Soldier Mask: 'It Was My Worst...'

Anthony Mackie is spilling the beans over not wearing his iconic Falcon and the Winter Soldier mask in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World.

The actor, who stepped into the shoes of the most loved superhero in the MCU, sat down for an interview with IGN and shared that putting on his white mask and red glares would feel no less than a nightmare.

While sitting down for an interview with the news portal, Mackie shared that he told the makers and his director that he was never going to wear his character, Sam Wilson's, headgear again. The father of four explained, "Because I told them that I was never wearing that s—again, dude."

He further added, "That was hard. With the heat, the sweat, and the fogged-up glasses, it was impossible. It was called a cowl. It was my worst nightmare. You can't do anything."

As for the iconic mask of Sam Wilson, it was gifted to the superhero by Wakanda at the end of the Disney+ series.

Meanwhile, for the new look, Wilson will be seen donning a red, white, and blue suit to match the Captain America shield. Mackie’s character in the 2021 show went on to pick up Steve Rodgers’/Captain America’s shield in the last episode, making the fans go gaga over the scene.

Previously speaking to Deadline, the actor expressed his thoughts on the audience’s reaction to the scene.

He said, “The response has been overwhelmingly positive.” The Miles 8 star went on to share, “The weight hasn’t really been there. I don’t know why; I felt no pressure whatsoever. More so, it’s just the excitement of people seeing where Marvel is going to take the character.”

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14.