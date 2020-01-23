Captain Marvel 2 is FINALLY in the works; Brie Larson starrer to be set in present day

WandaVision's staff writer Megan McDonnell will be penning the script of Captain Marvel 2, which will mark the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. Read below for more details.

Marvel Studios took a progressive step in 2019 when they finally gave female superheroes their due credit and not only announced a well-deserved standalone film for Black Widow but also released Captain Marvel, which was singularly focused on a female superhero. A hero who could single-handedly destroy Thanos! The gamble paid off as the Brie Larson starrer shocked at the global box office and registered a collection of USD 1.1 billion. Furthermore, we saw Captain Marvel enthrall in her limited screen space in Avengers: Endgame.

The talk then began as to when Captain Marvel 2 would be in the works. While there was no confirmation at either San Diego Comic Con or D23 Expo, Kevin Feige, Marvel CCO, had teased, "We didn't even mention that we're making Black Panther 2 and we didn't mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn't even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there's no time left to talk about mutants." Now, there is some good news for Carol Danvers fans! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Captain Marvel 2 is finally in the works!

As reported by THR; while Brie Larson is set to return as Carol Danvers, WandaVision's staff writer Megan McDonnell will be penning the script of Captain Marvel 2. However, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the first installment will not be returning for the sequel. Nonetheless, worry not, as the director duo is in talks to direct a possible Disney+ series catering to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Furthermore, Marvel Studios is looking for a female director to helm Captain Marvel 2 and is trying for a 2022 release date.

While the original setting of Captain Marvel took place in the 90s, Captain Marvel 2 will take place in present day. This means that we will be seeing what Carol Danvers is up to post battling alongside the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame.

ALSO READ: Brie Larson has no clue about Captain Marvel 2 and says she doesn't have time for the haters

Are you excited to see Captain Marvel 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

Read More