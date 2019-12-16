Captain Marvel star Brie Larson issues challenge to Captain America star Chris Evans; Deets Inside

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recently issued a challenge to Captain America star Chris Evans. Read on to know what happened next.

It’s been a while since the Avengers made their last and final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and left their fans asking for more. Captain America actor Chris Evans and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson are about to lock horns, but before you get all excited, this has nothing to do with the MCU. On December 15, Larson challenged Evans to a 3-D word hunt and as a result, the two ended up engaging in an endearing social media interaction.

The game, found in a newspaper, asks you to find as many words as possible within 18 randomly-connected letters. Sharing a picture of the game on Twitter, the Larson tagged Evans and asked, “How Many did you find.” Replying to the tweet, Evans asked, “Is there a time limit? Cause I’ll stare at this for the next 3 days otherwise. How many did you find? Just so I know what I’m up against.”

Is there a time limit? Cause I’ll stare at this for the next 3 days otherwise. How many did you find? Just so I know what I’m up against. https://t.co/0LNugXz57p — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 15, 2019

I only had time to look at it for like 40 mins today. I got 23 :/ — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 16, 2019

Larson later informed the actor that she managed to score 23 correct answers in 40 minutes. “I only had time to look at it for like 40 mins today. I got 23,” she wrote. Considering fans won’t be able to see Captain Marvel and Captain America sharing the same screen space again, the particular interaction between the two actors came as a treat for their fans who found it adorable that Larson randomly challenged Evans to a puzzle contest. In addition to featuring together in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, the two have also appeared together in the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World together.

