Captain Marvel to Just Mercy; 6 Brie Larson movies to watch ahead of The Marvels

Brie Larson is one of Hollywood's best and most versatile actors, performing across genres and in a variety of roles. She's an Academy Award winner as well as an MCU superhero, with a resume that includes indie darlings and blockbuster epics. Larson rose from being a kid actress largely seen on television to becoming a legitimate movie star. She has the rare ability to earn both critical acclaim and massive box office numbers. Larson has you covered, whether you want action, drama, or comedy.

Brie Larson is coming back to spread her magic on our screens with her upcoming, much-anticipated release of the year, The Marvels. She has appeared in numerous blockbuster films, but some stand out above the others as admirers of her work vote for their favorites. This is a collection of her best works, in which she plays a key role. Here are the top six Brie Lason movies to watch ahead of The Marvels.

Captain Marvel

As Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, Brie Larson starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-led solo film. The plot followed Danvers, a Kree fighter who discovered her Kree ancestors on Earth and became embroiled in a battle between her people and the Skrulls. The film marked Larson's first formal appearance as Captain Marvel, establishing her as the most powerful hero in the MCU. Her performance paved the way for further female-led superhero films and provided young girls with an inspirational role model. Larson is returning in the upcoming sequel, The Marvels.

Trainwreck

Amy Schumer's big break in Hollywood came in 2015 with the Judd Apatow comedy Trainwreck. It followed Amy Schumer, a career woman who did not believe in significant romantic relationships, until she met Bill Hader, a charming sports doctor and all-around nice person. Larson was back in a sibling role, this time as Kim, Schumer's character's sister. Kim, unlike Amy, appeared to have her life worked out, having settled down with her own family. Kim was loosely modeled on Schumer's real-life sister, and the two frequently butt heads.

Don Jon

Larson made her feature film debut in Don Jon, directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The plot revolved around Jon (Levitt), an adult film addict with false expectations about love and relationships. Don's sister, Monica, was played by Brie Larson, while their parents, Tony Danza and Glenne Headley, were played by Tony Danza and Glenne Headley, respectively.

Larson barely had one phrase in the film, but her presence was felt throughout several family dinner scenes. Monica acted as a direct link to the audience, as they saw what was happening on screen by reacting to the surrounding circumstances. Scarlett Johansson, Larson's MCU co-star, also appeared in the film.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World by Edgar Wright was a humorous and action-packed romance unlike any other. When singer Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) fell in love with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he understood that in order to win her heart, he must vanquish her seven exes.

Envy Adams, Scott's hating ex-girlfriend, was played by Larson. She grew into a pop singer with far greater popularity than Scott, and she delivered stinging one-liners in deadpan fashion. Larson sang the song Black Sheep in a famous sequence, marking her first major supporting role.

21 Jump Street

The comedy 21 Jump Street, based on the classic '80s sitcom and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, starred Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. Tatum and Hill portrayed two down-and-out cops who went undercover as high school students to bust a narcotics ring.

Larson played Molly, a high school student who assisted the couple with their case and developed feelings for Hill's character. Larson proved to be a fantastic comedic performer in the picture, holding her own against the likes of Tatum and Hill.

Just Mercy

Just Mercy was a gripping true-crime legal drama. Michael B. Jordan played civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who represented Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a black man on death row who was wrongfully accused of murdering a white lady. Larson played Eva Ansley, Operations Director for the Equal Justice Initiative and an ally to Stevenson, whom she assisted with his case. Her third collaboration with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the film told a powerful and contemporary drama about racial injustice and a broken system.

